The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Saturday 13 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The prelims are set to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with main card following at 1am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2 (light-heavyweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez (lightweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Ricky Simon vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Phil Hawes vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)

Prelims

Andrei Arlovski vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight)

Bassil Hafez vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Marcus McGhee vs Gaston Bolanos (bantamweight)

Yana Santos vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)

Farid Basharat vs Taylor Lapilus (bantamweight)

Gabriel Santos vs Westin Wilson (featherweight)

Felipe Bunes vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)