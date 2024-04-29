Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 29 April 2024 09:34
Comments
Conor McGregor provides update on UFC return

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Saturday 4 May – UFC 301 – Rio Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

What time does it start?

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Steve Erceg (men’s flyweight title)

Jonathan Martinez vs Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino (light-heavyweight)

Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Jean Silva vs William Gomis (featherweight)

Early prelims

Joaquim Silva vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Mauricio Ruffy vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaite (women’s flyweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

