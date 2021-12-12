Liveupdated1639278731

UFC 269 LIVE: Nunes vs Pena stream, latest updates and how to watch online

In the main event, Charles Oliveira defends his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 12 December 2021 03:12
Comments
Tempers flare ahead of UFC 269, Nunes-Pena feud dominates proceedings

Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, and she will look to enhance her reputation yet again tonight, as she defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes (21-4), who also holds the UFC women’s featherweight title, is unbeaten since 2014, holding wins over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko – among others, with most of those marquee victories coming via stoppage. Meanwhile, Pena (10-4) is 2-2 in her last four fights, as she becomes the latest underdog to try to upset the odds against the dominant Brazilian, who has 17 finishes to her name.

The American, who is of Mexican and Venezuelan descent, told The Independent this week: “I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win. If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?” Elsewhere, the main event sees Charles Oliveira defend his lightweight belt against former interim champion Dustin Poirier, and the rest of the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is stacked from top to bottom.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 269 below.

1639278731

UFC 269

The main card begins with rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley taking on Raulian Paiva.

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 03:12
1639278600

UFC 269

A very close third round to settle a very close fight there – unless you’re the third judge, in which case Ige didn’t do enough to claim a single frame...

In any case, we go onto the main card!

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 03:10
1639278076

UFC 269

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 03:01
1639277961

UFC 269

Round 3

Emmett stuffs another takedown attempt.

He then ducks under a head kick.

Sharp uppercut by Ige as Emmett ducks!

That round is so hard to call, and it will surely be decisive.

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:59
1639277833

UFC 269

Round 3

Again Ige lands a nice hook while stepping off to his left – this time firing to the body.

Huge left hand to the head by Emmett, though! Ige staggers backwards.

Ige lands an overhand right, but Emmett comes back with a one-two.

This fight is likely 19-19 and the third round could go either way right now...

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:57
1639277587

UFC 269

Round 2

Emmett moves forward with a big one-two, but Ige shells up well.

Lovely uppercut by Ige as he steps off the centre line.

Here comes Emmett, though, with a flurry against the fence.

Great counter right hand by Ige after ducking under a punch.

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:53
1639277443

UFC 269

Round 2

Ige shoots for a takedown, but Emmett sprawls well.

Hang on! Ige stuns Emmett with a well-timed left hook! Emmett is staggering...

Ige shoots for a takedown, but again Emmett defends well.

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:50
1639277201

UFC 269

Round 1

Lots of feints from both men. The first round somewhat peters out after a dramatic start.

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:46
1639277029

UFC 269

Round 1

A feeling-out process early on...

Then a HUGE right hand drops Ige! There’s Emmett’s notorious power on full display!

Ige manages to survive as Emmett swarms him by the fence, and he even briefly establishes a dominant grappling position on the canvas!

Emmett reverses the position, then ultimately the pair separate on the feet...

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:43
1639276539

UFC 269

Next up is the final prelim bout of the night.

Josh Emmett takes on Dan Ige in what should be a cracker at featherweight.

Alex Pattle12 December 2021 02:35

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in