Tempers flare ahead of UFC 269, Nunes-Pena feud dominates proceedings

Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, and she will look to enhance her reputation yet again tonight, as she defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes (21-4), who also holds the UFC women’s featherweight title, is unbeaten since 2014, holding wins over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko – among others, with most of those marquee victories coming via stoppage. Meanwhile, Pena (10-4) is 2-2 in her last four fights, as she becomes the latest underdog to try to upset the odds against the dominant Brazilian, who has 17 finishes to her name.

The American, who is of Mexican and Venezuelan descent, told The Independent this week: “I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win. If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?” Elsewhere, the main event sees Charles Oliveira defend his lightweight belt against former interim champion Dustin Poirier, and the rest of the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is stacked from top to bottom.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 269 below.