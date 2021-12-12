UFC 269 LIVE: Nunes vs Pena stream, latest updates and how to watch online
In the main event, Charles Oliveira defends his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier
Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, and she will look to enhance her reputation yet again tonight, as she defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.
Nunes (21-4), who also holds the UFC women’s featherweight title, is unbeaten since 2014, holding wins over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko – among others, with most of those marquee victories coming via stoppage. Meanwhile, Pena (10-4) is 2-2 in her last four fights, as she becomes the latest underdog to try to upset the odds against the dominant Brazilian, who has 17 finishes to her name.
The American, who is of Mexican and Venezuelan descent, told The Independent this week: “I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win. If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?” Elsewhere, the main event sees Charles Oliveira defend his lightweight belt against former interim champion Dustin Poirier, and the rest of the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is stacked from top to bottom.
Follow live updates and results from UFC 269 below.
UFC 269
The main card begins with rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley taking on Raulian Paiva.
UFC 269
A very close third round to settle a very close fight there – unless you’re the third judge, in which case Ige didn’t do enough to claim a single frame...
In any case, we go onto the main card!
UFC 269
Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
UFC 269
Round 3
Emmett stuffs another takedown attempt.
He then ducks under a head kick.
Sharp uppercut by Ige as Emmett ducks!
That round is so hard to call, and it will surely be decisive.
UFC 269
Round 3
Again Ige lands a nice hook while stepping off to his left – this time firing to the body.
Huge left hand to the head by Emmett, though! Ige staggers backwards.
Ige lands an overhand right, but Emmett comes back with a one-two.
This fight is likely 19-19 and the third round could go either way right now...
UFC 269
Round 2
Emmett moves forward with a big one-two, but Ige shells up well.
Lovely uppercut by Ige as he steps off the centre line.
Here comes Emmett, though, with a flurry against the fence.
Great counter right hand by Ige after ducking under a punch.
UFC 269
Round 2
Ige shoots for a takedown, but Emmett sprawls well.
Hang on! Ige stuns Emmett with a well-timed left hook! Emmett is staggering...
Ige shoots for a takedown, but again Emmett defends well.
UFC 269
Round 1
Lots of feints from both men. The first round somewhat peters out after a dramatic start.
UFC 269
Round 1
A feeling-out process early on...
Then a HUGE right hand drops Ige! There’s Emmett’s notorious power on full display!
Ige manages to survive as Emmett swarms him by the fence, and he even briefly establishes a dominant grappling position on the canvas!
Emmett reverses the position, then ultimately the pair separate on the feet...
UFC 269
Next up is the final prelim bout of the night.
Josh Emmett takes on Dan Ige in what should be a cracker at featherweight.
