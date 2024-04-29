Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Paddy Pimblett reacts to UFC 304 callouts by Renato Moicano and Bobby Green

The lightweights have both called out the Liverpudlian since winning at UFC 300

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 29 April 2024 09:28
Comments
Max Holloway knocks out Justin Gaethje in UFC 300

Paddy Pimblett has welcomed a fight with Renato Moicano at UFC 304, predicting a “hilarious” build-up, while also responding to Bobby Green.

Moicano and Green both secured wins at UFC 300 on 13 April, and the lightweights have since called out Pimblett, who is eyeing a spot on the UFC 304 card, which takes place in Manchester on 27 July.

Pimblett addressed both callouts while speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday (28 April), saying: “Everybody wants a slice of ‘The Baddy’.

“Bobby Green screamed my name on the mic after [UFC 300]. Didn’t surprise me, know what I mean? He might be ranked, but he’s got no followers, and he needs me – just like everyone else.

“They want to fight me because they know I’m the boy. Bobby Green’s an option. If Bobby Green wants to fight, I’m there.”

Recommended

The Liverpudlian, 29, expressed a preference to fight Moicano, however, saying: “I’d rather fight my boy, Moicano. Where you at, Renato?

“I don’t even dislike Renato Moicano, I actually like him. He’s a funny guy, he’s a cool dude, so me and him having a fight would be hilarious.

“The build-up to that fight would be very, very funny. I think it’d be even funnier if me and him done a season [coaching against each other on] The Ultimate Fighter. That’d be six, seven, eight weeks of pure comedy for the fans, so I’d love that to be honest.”

Pimblett last fought in December, outpointing lightweight legend Tony Ferguson to stay unbeaten in the UFC at 5-0.

“Next for me [...] hopefully it’s someone in the top 15,” Pimblett said on Sunday. “I don’t want to fight down, I want to be trying to fight up.

“I want to try and get ranked [...] and I’d rather go right in at rank 10, rather than beating rank 15.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in