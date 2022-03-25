Eddie Hearn offers take on Paddy Pimblett’s £18,000 UFC London pay

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has defended the UFC amid criticism of Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London earnings.

Liverpudlian Pimblett is one of the biggest stars in the UFC at the moment, his first-round submission of Rodrigo Vargas providing many fans’ highlight of last Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena.

Pimblett, 27, said this week that his contract means he earns £9,000 for fighting and another £9,000 if he wins. Although “Paddy the Baddy” received a £37,000 bonus for his UFC London victory – as did every fighter who won via stoppage at the first edition of the event in three years – his revelation over his earnings has led to widespread criticism of the UFC.

Hearn, however, told Boxing King Media: “It’s a different kind of structure in the UFC and there are a lot of benefits of being with the UFC, particularly when you talk about training facilities and you talk about sponsorships as well and stuff like that.”

UFC fighters are actually unable to display sponsors’ logos on their ring gear due to a deal that the UFC has with sports clothing brand Venum. The promotion’s previous deal with Reebok affected fighters in the same way.

“I don’t know enough about the business,” admitted Hearn, who was a guest of UFC president Dana White at the O2 Arena. “What I can tell you is, being up close and personal to it, every one of those fighters who won got out of the Octagon, ran around, and cuddled Dana White.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn attended UFC London this month (Getty Images)

“I turned round to Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora and said: ‘When have you ever cuddled me? And I’m supposed to pay you a load more money than the UFC.’ So, the fighters appear to be happy.

“There has to be a reason that those fighters are happy, and the UFC do a great job and they’re a great business as well. And again, not just saying it because his hospitality was good, Dana White cares about the fighters, he cares about the sport. I can see it.

“I don’t have to say that, because I don’t gain anything out of it. All I tell you is, I was sat next to a very passionate man, he was emotional about fighters, he was invested in the fighters.

“They’re running a business and it’s up to the fighters and their representatives to get the best deal they can.”