Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2: Start time, card and how to watch PFL fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Hughes will lock horns with undefeated PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov in one of MMA’s most anticipated rematches on Friday.

The pair put on an early fight-of-the-year contender back in January, with Nurmagomedov - the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib - narrowly edging “Big News” by majority decision, despite being docked a point for an accidental headbutt.

Northern Ireland sensation Hughes is now out for revenge as he returns to Dubai for the biggest fight of his career so far, harbouring dreams of bringing the gold back to Belfast for a mammoth title fight at Windsor Park.

The co-main event pits former Bellator champion Corey Anderson against Dovlet Yagshimuradov for the PFL light-heavyweight belt, while the undercard was due to feature Artem Lobov – Conor McGregor’s former training partner – fight in MMA for the first time in seven years, but a cut has ruled him out.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2?

Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2 will take place on Friday 3 October at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The main card will begin at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET, 10:30am CT, 8:30am PT), with main-event ring walks expected at 6pm BST (1pm ET, 12pm CT, 10am PT).

How can I watch it?

Viewers can stream the fight live on DAZN, with the card available to watch for subscribers. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

Paul Hughes 5/4

Usman Nurmagomedov 8/13

Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

open image in gallery Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov put on a classic in their first fight ( Getty Images )

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov (C) vs Paul Hughes (lightweight title)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (C) vs Corey Anderson (light-heavyweight title)

Magomed Magomedov vs Sergio Pettis (bantamweight)

Archie Colgan vs Jay-Jay Wilson (catchweight)

Jack Cartwright vs Caolan Loughran (catchweight)

open image in gallery Hughes is flying the flag for Irish MMA ( PFL )

Prelims

Pouya Rahmani vs Slim Trabelsi (heavyweight)

Omar El Dafrawy vs Florim Zendeli (welterweight)

Takeshi Izumi vs Vinicius Cenci (lightweight)

Abael Adjoudj vs Mirafzal Akhtamov (lightweight)

Makkasharip Zaynukov vs John Mitchell (lightweight)

Jarrah Al-Selawe vs Gregory Babene (middleweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.