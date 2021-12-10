Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira UK time: When does UFC 269 main event start?

Charles Oliveira will put his lightweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 269 on Saturday, as challenger Dustin Poirier looks to finally become undisputed world champion.

Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena will be the site of one of the biggest fights of the year, with fans torn on who will leave Sin City with the gold.

Poirier became interim lightweight champion in 2019 but failed to unify the belts against Khabib Nurmagomedov, with Oliveira then claiming the title vacated by the Russian. The Brazilian knocked out Michael Chandler in May to obtain the belt, and Saturday marks his first defence.

Speaking this week, Poirier – who has beaten Conor McGregor twice this year – said: “I [used to say] 25 minutes to make life fair. This is 25 minutes for eternity, 25 until eternity. That’s what this is. You don’t take that away. Once a champion, always a champion.”

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 269.

When is it?

UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 11 December.

The early preliminary card will begin at 11.15pm GMT, with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday morning.

The main card will then get under way at 3am GMT, with the main event expected to begin at around 5am.

How can I watch?

The early prelims are available to stream live on UFC’s Fight Pass.

In the UK, the prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport – as well as the broadcaster’s website and app – while ESPN+ will show them in the US.

Amanda Nunes (left) defends her women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena (Getty Images)

What are the odds?

Poirier: 4/6; Oliveira: 5/4.

Nunes: 1/10; Pena: 6/1.

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt (flyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Garbrandt dancing during his decision win over Dominick Cruz in 2016 (Getty Images)

Prelims

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Early prelims

Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield (women’s flyweight)

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner (featherweight)

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)