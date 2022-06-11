UFC 275 LIVE: Teixeira vs Prochazka stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from two title fights and a stacked card in Singapore
The UFC returns to Singapore this evening for a stacked card that will be topped by two title fights after a rematch of one of the most scintillating clashes in the history of mixed martial arts.
In the main event of UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka challenges Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title, which Teixeira (33-7) won late last year to become the second-oldest champion ever in the UFC. The Brazilian, 42, submitted Jan Blachowicz to claim the belt, which challenger Prochazka (28-3-1) will look to take from the jiu-jitsu specialist tonight in just the third fight of the Czech’s UFC run.
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) is out to continue her dominance atop the flyweight division as she defends her title against Taila Santos (19-1), who is a significant underdog here despite her strong record. That bout follows a rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) and Zhang Weili (21-3), who clashed in one of the greatest women’s fights of all time in 2020. Zhang edged a split decision on that occasion to retain the belt – which she has since lost – but both fighters were seen as winners by fans after producing a contest that has gone down as one of the best the sport has ever seen. Follow UFC 275 live, below.
