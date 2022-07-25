UFC 277 card: Nunes vs Pena and all fights this weekend

Julianna Pena will look to replicate her stunning upset of Amanda Nunes this weekend, as the women’s bantamweight champion defends her title against the Brazilian in the main event of UFC 277.

Pena submitted Nunes in the second round in December, taking the gold from the featherweight champion in what is regarded as one of the most shocking results in UFC history.

Now the American will look to prove that her win against Nunes was no fluke, while the “Lioness” seeks to regain her status as a dual-weight champion.

The pair’s rematch follows another title fight, with former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on Kai Kara-France to crown an interim title holder at 125lbs. Moreno dethroned Deiveson Figueiredo last year after drawing with the Brazilian in 2020, but the Mexican lost the pair’s trilogy bout this January to drop the gold.

Here’s all you need to know about UFC 277.

When is it?

UFC 277 takes place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Saturday 30 July.

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 31 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card then begins at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

Julianna Pena celebrates her submission win over Amanda Nunes (Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Nunes – 4/11; Pena – 21/10

Moreno – 1/2; Kara-France – 13/8

Full card

Main card

Julianna Pena (C) vs Amanda Nunes 2 (women’s bantamweight title)

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (interim flyweight title)

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith (light heavyweight)

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (Getty Images)

Prelims

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Early prelims

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Igancio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond (welterweight)