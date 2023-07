Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will go head to head in a rematch five years in the making, as they headline UFC 291 tonight.

When the lightweights clashed in 2018, Poirier stopped his fellow American to win an entertaining bout, and the pair are expected to produce more fireworks, as they fight to crown a new ‘BMF’ champion.

The ‘baddest motherf*****’ title was first – and last – seen in 2019, when the now-retired Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to become the inaugural champion. Masvidal’s teammmate Poirier will now look to claim that vacant belt in this rematch with Gaethje, who is a former interim lightweight champion like his rival.

In the co-main event, former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz welcomes Alex Pereira to the division, in the latter’s first fight since losing the middleweight belt in April. Elsewhere, there are plenty of exciting match-ups on the card.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 291 takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday 29 July.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11.30pm on Saturday (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 30 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Justin Gaethje (left) narrowly outpointed Rafael Fiziev in his most recent fight (Getty Images)

Poirier – 10/13; Gaethje – 11/10

Blachowicz – 10/11; Pereira – 10/11

For the full odds on the Poirier vs Gaethje fight, click here for our betting page.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 (lightweight – vacant ‘BMF’ title)

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira (light-heavyweight)

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira will fight ex-light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (Getty Images)

Prelims

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim (welterweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Jake Matthews vs Miguel Baeza (welterweight)

Early prelims

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Matthew Semelsberger vs Yohan Lainesse (welterweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)