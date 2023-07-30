✕ Close MMA fighter Tom Aspinall sings 'Sweet Caroline' at UFC London

Justin Gaethje knocked Dustin Poirier out cold with a stunning head kick on Saturday, winning their rematch at UFC 291 and claiming the ‘BMF’ title.

Five years after suffering a TKO loss to Poirier, Gaethje looked a completely different fighter against his fellow American, getting the better of most exchanges in Round 1. Gaethje, widely deemed the most exciting athlete in the UFC, then dropped Poirier with a clean head kick in Round 2 to end the fight abruptly.

In doing so, the lightweight won the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ belt, a gimmick title previously seen in 2019 when Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to become the inaugural champion.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moved up to light-heavyweight and outpointed Jan Blachowicz, an ex-title holder in the division.

