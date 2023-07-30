UFC 291 LIVE: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with head kick
Re-live updates from the ‘BMF’ title fight, a long-awaited rematch that topped a stacked card in Utah
Justin Gaethje knocked Dustin Poirier out cold with a stunning head kick on Saturday, winning their rematch at UFC 291 and claiming the ‘BMF’ title.
Five years after suffering a TKO loss to Poirier, Gaethje looked a completely different fighter against his fellow American, getting the better of most exchanges in Round 1. Gaethje, widely deemed the most exciting athlete in the UFC, then dropped Poirier with a clean head kick in Round 2 to end the fight abruptly.
In doing so, the lightweight won the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ belt, a gimmick title previously seen in 2019 when Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to become the inaugural champion.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moved up to light-heavyweight and outpointed Jan Blachowicz, an ex-title holder in the division.
Re-live updates and results from UFC 291, below.
Here’s a full recap of Saturday’s event:
Justin Gaethje stuns Dustin Poirier with brutal head-kick KO at UFC 291
Gaethje won the ‘BMF’ title and avenged a 2018 loss to his fellow American with the spectacular KO
Even Gaethje said he was “surprised” by the finish. Indy Sport was, too!
Speaking of Kamaru Usman...
Almost a year on from Leon Edwards’s iconic head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman, Usman’s teammate Justin Gaethje produced a similar finish in the very same building.
So... In October, Islam Mackhaev defends the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.
Gaethje will surely be next for the winner of that rematch, which will take place almost exactly a year after Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the same building – the Etihad Arena.
Two major fights announced for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
The lightweight title is on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch in October
