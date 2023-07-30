Jump to content

Liveupdated1690703641

UFC 291 LIVE: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with head kick

Re-live updates from the ‘BMF’ title fight, a long-awaited rematch that topped a stacked card in Utah

Lawrence Ostlere,Alex Pattle
Sunday 30 July 2023 08:54
MMA fighter Tom Aspinall sings 'Sweet Caroline' at UFC London

Justin Gaethje knocked Dustin Poirier out cold with a stunning head kick on Saturday, winning their rematch at UFC 291 and claiming the ‘BMF’ title.

Five years after suffering a TKO loss to Poirier, Gaethje looked a completely different fighter against his fellow American, getting the better of most exchanges in Round 1. Gaethje, widely deemed the most exciting athlete in the UFC, then dropped Poirier with a clean head kick in Round 2 to end the fight abruptly.

In doing so, the lightweight won the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ belt, a gimmick title previously seen in 2019 when Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz to become the inaugural champion.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moved up to light-heavyweight and outpointed Jan Blachowicz, an ex-title holder in the division.

Re-live updates and results from UFC 291, below.

1690703439

UFC 291: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with brutal head kick

Here’s a full recap of Saturday’s event:

Justin Gaethje stuns Dustin Poirier with brutal head-kick KO at UFC 291

Gaethje won the ‘BMF’ title and avenged a 2018 loss to his fellow American with the spectacular KO

Alex Pattle30 July 2023 08:50
1690701726

UFC 291: Highlights in photos

Even Gaethje said he was “surprised” by the finish. Indy Sport was, too!

Alex Pattle30 July 2023 08:22
1690699926

UFC 291: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with brutal head kick

Speaking of Kamaru Usman...

Alex Pattle30 July 2023 07:52
1690698306

UFC 291: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with brutal head kick

Almost a year on from Leon Edwards’s iconic head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman, Usman’s teammate Justin Gaethje produced a similar finish in the very same building.

Alex Pattle30 July 2023 07:25
1690696806

UFC 291: Highlights in photos

Alex Pereira’s 205lbs debut was a success as he narrowly outpointed ex-champion Jan Blachowicz, right

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Alex Pattle30 July 2023 07:00
1690695606

UFC 291: Highlights in photos

Kevin Holland drops Michael Chiesa with a knee before submitting him

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Alex Pattle30 July 2023 06:40
1690694526

UFC 291: Highlights in photos

Bobby Green, top, got the better of Tony Ferguson before submitting him in the final seconds

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Alex Pattle30 July 2023 06:22
1690693386

UFC 291: Highlights in photos

Derrick Lewis drops Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee before securing an early TKO

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Alex Pattle30 July 2023 06:03
1690692438

UFC 291: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with brutal head kick

So... In October, Islam Mackhaev defends the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje will surely be next for the winner of that rematch, which will take place almost exactly a year after Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the same building – the Etihad Arena.

Two major fights announced for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

The lightweight title is on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch in October

Alex Pattle30 July 2023 05:47
1690692092

UFC 291: Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier with brutal head kick

Alex Pattle30 July 2023 05:41

