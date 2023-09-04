Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel Adesanya returns this weekend, defending his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293.

Adesanya regained the belt by knocking out Alex Pereira in April, five months after dropping the gold to the Brazilian, and his second reign continues on Saturday as he headlines in Sydney.

The Nigerian-New Zealander had his eyes on Dricus Du Plessis, but an injury to the South African means that grudge match must wait.

Instead, Adesanya (24-2) defends the title against Strickland (27-5). The controversial, outspoken American is ranked fifth at middleweight, and he enters Australia on a two-fight win streak.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 293?

The event is set to take place on Saturday 9 September, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 10 September (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland (Getty Images)

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help: Get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Odds

Adesanya – 2/13

Strickland – 9/2

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Tai Tuivasa celebrates after knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 (Getty Images)

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland (middleweight title)

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung (light-heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi (lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Early prelims

Mike Diamond vs Charlie Radtke (welterweight)

Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)