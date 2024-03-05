Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC 299 is set to be a stacked card this weekend, culminating in Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight title defence versus Marlon “Chito” Vera.

O’Malley won the belt in August with a knockout of Aljamain Sterling, and his first defence comes against the only man to have beaten him. In 2020, Ecuador’s Vera stopped “Sugar Sean” by injuring the American’s leg and sealing a TKO on the canvas.

In the co-main event of UFC 299, former interim champion Dustin Poirier faces French prospect Benoit Saint-Denis, with their lightweight bout scheduled for five rounds. Poirier enters the fight on the back of a head-kick KO by Justin Gaethje in July, while Saint-Denis is on a five-fight streak of stoppage wins.

Before that, Bellator standout Michael “Venom” Page makes his long-awaited UFC debut, as the Briton fights Kevin Holland at welterweight. Also, ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan faces contender Song Yadong, and Jack Della Maddalena fights welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns.

And there’s plenty more to watch at UFC 299. Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 299?

UFC 299 is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday 9 March.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 10 March (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Marlon Vera sealed a TKO against Sean O’Malley in their first fight, in 2020 (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

O’Malley – 2/5; Vera – 2/1

Poirier – 7/4; Saint-Denis – 4/9

Holland – 4/5; Page – 20/21

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Marlon “Chito” Vera 2 (bantamweight title)

Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight – five rounds)

Kevin Holland vs Michael “Venom” Page (welterweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Petr Yan vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has made the switch from Bellator to the UFC (UFC)

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Early prelims

Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins (light-heavyweight)

Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksijczuk (middleweight)

Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev (flyweight)

Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz (women’s flyweight)