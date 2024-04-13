Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three title fights top a stacked card this evening, as UFC 300 takes place in Las Vegas.

The historic event will be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, as the Brazilian defends the light-heavyweight title against the former champion.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili puts her strawweight belt on the line against fellow Chinese star Yan Xiaonan, after Justin Gaethje defends the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ title against featherweight icon Max Holloway.

There are more former champions in action, too, as Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, Jiri Prochazka and Holly Holm feature.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 300?

UFC 300 is set to take place on Saturday 13 April at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Alex Pereira beat Jiri Prochazka via TKO to win a UFC title in a second weight class ( Getty Images )

Pereira – 4/6; Hill – 6/5

Zhang – 30/100; Yan – 5/2

Gaethje – 4/9; Holloway – 7/4

Oliveira – 7/4; Tsarukyan – 4/9

Nickal – 1/14; Brundage – 6/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili is in her second title reign ( Getty Images )

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje (C) vs Max Holloway (‘BMF’ title – lightweight)

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Prelims

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Early prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller (lightweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)