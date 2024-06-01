Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

UFC 302 will culminate in a lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier this evening, as the latter prepares for what could be his final fight.

Poirier has teased that he may retire after Saturday’s main event – win or lose – as he looks to become undisputed champion at the third and final time of asking. The fan favourite held the interim lightweight belt in 2019 but failed to unify the gold against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted Poirier – just as Charles Oliveira did in a 2021 title fight.

Since then, Khabib’s protege Makhachev has emerged as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, submitting Oliveira to win the lightweight belt in 2022 before retaining it twice in 2023. Both of the Russian’s title defences came against then-featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, whom Makhachev outpointed in February and knocked out in October.

In tonight’s five-round co-main event, Sean Strickland aims to bounce back from his middleweight title loss in January, facing former No 1 contender Paulo Costa.

Here's all you need to know.

When is the event?

UFC 302 will take place on Saturday 1 June at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT / 5.15pm CT / 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 2 June (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Dustin Poirier has hinted that he could retire after UFC 302 – win or lose ( Getty Images )

Makhachev – 2/11; Poirier – 4/1

Strickland – 4/9; Costa – 7/4

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa (middleweight – five rounds)

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Niko Price vs Alex Morono (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Sean Strickland (right) lost the middleweight belt to Dricus Du Plessis in January ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews (middleweight)

Early prelims

Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez (welterweight)

Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Mitch Raposo vs Andre Lima (flyweight)