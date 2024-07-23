UFC 304 card: Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend titles on stacked night of fights

Support truly

Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards will star at UFC 304 this weekend, as the promotion returns to the UK and sets up camp in Manchester’s new Co-op Live arena.

In the main event, Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Belal Muhammad, three years after the pair fought to a No Contest. In their first fight, Edwards accidentally landed numerous eye pokes, and he and Muhammad will hope for a cleaner bout this time.

The co-main event is also a rematch, as Aspinall defends the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes, two years after suffering a knee injury just 15 seconds into their fight.

Defending an interim belt is an unusual circumstance in the UFC, but regular heavyweight champion Jon Jones is injured and awaiting a planned bout with Stipe Miocic – and the UFC has refused to strip Jones of his gold.

Elsewhere on the card, divisive Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett faces an intriguing test against Bobby King Green. Here’s all you need to know.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 304?

UFC 304 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 27 July at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, UK.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT / 5.15pm CT / 6.15pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch UFC 304?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live on pay-per-view, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Tom Aspinall (right) won the interim heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich ( Getty Images )

Edwards – 4/9; Muhammad – 7/4

Aspinall – 2/7; Blaydes – 13/5

Green – 5/6; Pimblett – 10/11

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad 2 (welterweight title)

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim heavyweight title)

Bobby King Green vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett (right) has proven divisive among UFC fans ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil (women’s strawweight)

Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras (bantamweight)

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean (women’s bantamweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio (light-heavyweight)