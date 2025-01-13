Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two title fights top the card this weekend, as the UFC hosts its first pay-per-view of the year: UFC 311.

The event will end with a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, a rematch six years in the making.

In 2019, Tsarukyan stepped in on short notice to make his UFC debut against Makhachev, who won via decision. Both fighters have improved significantly since then, with Makhachev establishing himself as our pound-for-pound No 1 UFC fighter.

In Saturday’s co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib, who is expected to be in the challenger’s corner. Khabib is also expected to be in the corner of Makhachev, his childhood friend.

Here's all you need to know.

When is UFC 311?

UFC 311 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 18 January, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch the fights?

UFC 311 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ( Getty Images )

Makhachev – 1/4; Tsarukyan – 3/1

Dvalishvili – 5/2; Nurmagomedov – 30/100

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Arman Tsarukyan 2 (lightweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (men’s bantamweight title)

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili (top) dominated Sean O’Malley to take his bantamweight belt ( Getty Images )

Prelims

TBA vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Pivac (heavyweight)

Zachary Reese vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)

Early prelims

Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)