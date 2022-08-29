UFC Paris live stream: How to watch Gane vs Tuivasa online and on TV this weekend

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC will stage its first ever French event this weekend, as mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion travels to Paris.

Hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane will go head to head with Tai Tuivasa in the main event, as each fighter looks to work his way towards a title shot.

Gane held the interim title from last August until this January, when he was surprisingly outpointed by former teammate Francis Ngannou – the knockout specialist outwrestling the previously unbeaten technician to unify the heavyweight belts.

Meanwhile, Australian Tuivasa last competed in February, knocking out former title challenger Derrick Lewis in spectacular fashion to extend his win streak to five fights and continue his climb up the rankings.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC Paris takes place on Saturday 3 September.

The prelims will start at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Tai Tuivasa celebrates after knocking out Derrick Lewis (Getty Images)

Odds

Gane – 2/11

Tuivasa – 4/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Taylor Lapilus vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Prelims

Zarah Fairn vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)