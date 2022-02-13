UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.

2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.

Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt after losing it to Julianna Pena in a major upset in December.

Islam Makhachev will keep pursuing his goal of becoming lightweight champion to follow in the footsteps of his close friend and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, while the heavyweight and men’s bantamweight divisions are set to see unification bouts between their respective interim champions and official title holders.

Here are all the UFC events and fights announced for 2022:

Saturday 19 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Main card

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Kyle Daukaus (catchweight)

Parker Porter vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Jim Miller vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Prelims

Jonathan Pearce vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)

Mario Bautista vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs David Onama (featherweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Stephanie Egger (women’s bantamweight)

Chas Kelly vs Mark Striegl (featherweight)

Diana Belbita vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Jesse Strader (bantamweight)

Saturday 26 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Beneil Dariush vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Misha Cirkunov (middleweight)

Saturday 5 March – UFC 272 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Jorge Masvidal (left) and Colby Covington (Getty Images)

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Devonte Smith vs Erick Gonzalez (lightweight)

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova (women’s flyweight)

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira (welterweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Michael Oliksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Saturday 12 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Saturday 19 March – UFC Fight Night – O2 Arena, London

Liverpudlian UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas (lightweight)

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Claudio Silva (welterweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig (light heavyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Liudvik Sholinian (bantamweight)

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev (bantamweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durdan (flyweight)

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavolich (heavyweight)

Saturday 26 March – UFC Fight Night – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Rising men’s flyweight Kai Kara-France (Getty Images)

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Askar Askarov vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight)

Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Ribas (women’s strawweight)

Nate Landwehr vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)

Tucker Lutz vs SeungWoo Choi (featherweight)

Sara McCann vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)

Montel Jackson vs Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs David Dvorak (flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Saturday 9 April – UFC 273 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski headlines UFC 273 (Getty Images for UFC)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Chan Sung Jung (featherweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (IC) (bantamweight title)

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres (women’s strawweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Irene Aldana vs Aspen Ladd (women’s bantamweight)

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Dricus du Plessis vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Albert Duraev vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott (welterweight)

Gavin Tucker vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs Mark O Madsen (lightweight)

Piera Rodriguez vs Kay Hansen (women’s strawweight)