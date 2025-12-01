BetMGM are open for business in Missouri and new customers can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager doesn’t win on launch day in the Show-Me State.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code INDEPENBET unlocks one of the biggest Missouri sportsbook promos available on the first day of legalized sports betting in the state.

Bettors will struggle to find a larger value promo from licensed Missouri online sportsbooks, with only Fanatics offering more in bonus bets than the $1,500 BetMGM users can get if their first wager loses.

The BetMGM Missouri offer provides a safety net for those seeking to place a wager now Missouri sports betting is live. Bettors can wager up to $1,500 with their first bet, safe in the knowledge they will receive money back as bonus bets should they lose.

Find out all you need to know about the BetMGM Missouri launch offer, including the key steps you’ll need to claim the bonus and how the promotion stacks up against other Missouri sportsbooks.

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code: How It Works

Missouri residents aged 21 or over must use the BetMGM promo code INDEPENBET after clicking one of the links on this page to qualify for the bonus.

Bettors will only qualify for the BetMGM Missouri bonus if they sign up with the promo code and make a first deposit of $10 or more. They then need to place a qualifying wager.

If your first bet wins, you simply keep your winnings. If the bet loses, BetMGM will credit bettors with their money back in bonus bets, up to a maximum free bet refund of $1,500.

Key T&Cs of BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook Promo Offer includes up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

New users must use BetMGM Missouri promo code INDEPENBET when signing up.

when signing up. The offer is only available to new customers aged 21+ who are based in Missouri.

Users must make a minimum deposit of $10 and then place a fixed-odds wager within seven days of opening an account.

Any bonus accured expires after seven days.

BetMGM Missouri Promo: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow this step-by-step guide on how to claim the BetMGM Missouri launch bonus.

Step 1: Visit the BetMGM Missouri sportsbook or app.

Step 2: Create a new account with required personal info.

Step 3: Enter the BetMGM Missouri bonus code INDEPENBET when prompted.

Step 4: Deposit at least $10.

Step 5: Place your first fixed-odds wager within seven days of registration.

Step 6: If the bet loses, BetMGM returns the stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

BetMGM Missouri Welcome Offer: Pros & Cons

The table below provides a brief rundown of the main pros and cons of this BetMGM sign-up bonus.

Pros Cons ✓ One of the highest-value launch bonuses in Missouri ✗ No bonus awarded if first bet wins ✓ Protection on your very first wager ✗ Bonus bets expire after 7 days ✓ Ideal for NFL, NBA and college football bettors ✓ Backed by MGM Resorts’ trusted brand

BetMGM Missouri Bonus vs Rival Sportsbook Promos

BetMGM is competing with many of the USA’s biggest sports betting brands in Missouri, though this valuable offer is a good way to set itself apart from the crowd.

The promo gives Missouri bettors plenty of protection with their first wager, ensuring that bettors will not lose a cent in funds up to $1,500 even if their first bet fails. The high level of security on offer is unmatched, and that is perfect for users who want to place a big first bet with reduced risk.

However, for the bonus to kick in, users do have to lose their wager. That’s where BetMGM differ from other sportsbooks, with the DraftKings Missouri promo, Bet365 Missouri bonus code and FanDuel Missouri promo rewarding customers with bonus bets, no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager.

BetMGM also requires the BetMGM Missouri promo code INDEPENBET upon registration. Out of the other Missouri sportsbooks, only the Caesars Sportsbook bonus code requires a promo code to secure the welcome bonus.

However, it does provide great potential value for the majority of bettors, in particular high rollers, while the sign-up process is simple and the offer lacks too many restrictive terms.

Using Your BetMGM Bonus Bets

Of course, considering that the bonus could be up to $1,500, bonus bets can be divided into multiple smaller wagers.

These bets are eligible for use right across the BetMGM Missouri sportsbooks with all major professional and college sports, alongside European soccer, available to bet on.

The bonus funds cannot be withdrawn, though winnings from bonus bets are kept as cash. Remember too that bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook: Promos For Existing Customers

Once signed up with BetMGM, users can expect to benefit from the following recurring promos run in other states. These offers rotate weekly and typically align with major sports calendars:

Odds boosts: These offers simply consist of enhanced odds or price boosts, and they are often found for NFL, NBA and NHL events.

These offers simply consist of enhanced odds or price boosts, and they are often found for NFL, NBA and NHL events. $100 Chiefs gift card: Bet $100 on professional football at BetMGM and get a $100 gift card to spend at the Kansas City Chiefs' official store.

Bet $100 on professional football at BetMGM and get a $100 gift card to spend at the Kansas City Chiefs' official store. Refer-a-friend: Refer-a-friend to BetMGM and if they sign up, both you and the friend receive $100 in bonus bets.

Refer-a-friend to BetMGM and if they sign up, both you and the friend receive $100 in bonus bets. MGM Rewards: This scheme gives users points that they earn from sportsbook play.

What Missouri Bettors Should Know About Using BetMGM

BetMGM carries the weight and credibility of the MGM brand, offering a fully licensed, reliable sportsbook in every state it operates.

It’s known for a deep promo catalog, a smooth, intuitive app, and a wide range of betting markets.

Fast deposits, responsive support and integration with MGM Rewards (where users earn points for hotel stays, dining, and casino perks) add even more value for Missouri bettors.

As a trusted and respected brand, BetMGM offers all of the relevant safer gambling tools, so users can bet responsibly whether gambling on sports or online casino games.

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code FAQs

What is the BetMGM Missouri bonus code offer?

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code provides new customers with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, should their first wager with BetMGM lose.

Is there a BetMGM Missouri bonus code required?

Yes. New customers must use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code INDEPENBET when registering with BetMGM after clicking one of the links on this page.

Are there any terms and conditions to note with the BetMGM Missouri welcome offer?

Bettors must sign up using the link in the article and the bonus code INDEPENBET before depositing at least $10 and then betting on any sports market with odds of -200 or greater.

Is BetMGM legal in Missouri?

Yes. BetMGM was one of eight sportsbooks to go live in Missouri on December 1, the day sports betting in the Show-Me State became legal.

How old do you have to be to claim the BetMGM Missouri offer?

Bettors must be aged 21 or above to claim the BetMGM Missouri pre-launch offer.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that sports betting in Missouri is only open to those aged 21 and over who are located in the state at the time of wagering.

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos and First Bet Insurance Missouri offers once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health and the state’s Gaming Commission can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.