BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Mizzou vs Kansas
Everything you need to know about the BetMGM bonus code ahead of the border showdown between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks
College basketball fans in Missouri are finally allowed to place their first legal wagers on their Tigers as they head on the road to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the latest instalment of the border showdown.
BetMGM, one of the recently licensed Missouri sportsbooks, is offering its new customers up $1,500 back in matched bonus bets if their first best loses - all you need is to be over 21, located in Missouri and use code INDEPENBET.
Below, interested parties can read our full guide to how the bonus works, its key terms, strengths and weaknesses, and a preview of the heated border showdown rivalry.
Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Preview
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- Start time: 12pm CT
- How to watch: ESPN2
The 8-1 Missouri Tigers hit the road to face border rivals the Kansas Jayhawks in the latest instalment of the border showdown on neutral ground at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with Missouri betting apps having the Tigers as the slight underdogs.
Mizzou are coming off its first loss of the year, 76-71 away at Notre Dame, and heads into the game with a 176-95 disadvantage in the all-time series against the Jayhawks.
The Tigers currently hold a split record of 1-1 when not playing at the Mizzou Arena, but are coming up against a slightly struggling 6-3 Jayhawks who sit 10th in the Big 12.
BetMGM Missouri Promo Facts
How the BetMGM Missouri Promo Works
Below is a breakdown of every step required to claim the BetMGM Missouri bonus code offer ahead of the Mizzou vs Kansas game.
Step 1: Visit the BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook using the links provided.
Step 2: Create a new account with the required personal details.
Step 3: Enter the BetMGM Missouri promo code INDEPENBET during registration.
Step 4: Deposit at least $10.
Step 5: Place your first fixed-odds wager on any market. Mizzou vs Notre Dame moneyline, handicap, totals, or player props all qualify.
Step 6: If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500).
Step 7: Bonus bets must be used within 7 days and return winnings only.
Pros & Cons of the BetMGM Promo
Below is a breakdown of the key strengths and weaknesses of the BetMGM promo code ahead of the border showdown.
Pros
Cons
One of the highest-value launch bonuses in Missouri
No bonus awarded if your first bet wins
Protection on your very first wager
Bonus bets expire after 7 days
Ideal for NHL, NFL, NBA and college sports bettors
Backed by MGM Resorts’ trusted nationwide brand
BetMGM Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions
- New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri
- Promo code INDEPENBET required
- Minimum $10 deposit required
- First bet must be a fixed-odds wager
- Qualifying wager must meet minimum odds (typically -200 or longer)
- If the bet wins, no bonus is paid
- If the bet loses, bonus bets equal to the stake (up to $1,500) are issued
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only
- Bonus bets expire after 7 days
- One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited
- BetMGM may restrict or exclude users at its discretion
Responsible Gambling & Compliance
If you plan on participating in BetMGM’s bonus offer and betting on college basketball, then you must exercise responsible gambling practices.
Gambling can be highly addictive, so not wagering more than you can comfortably afford is crucial to staying in control and not chasing losses.
Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should always be treated as such. It is not a way of generating income and you should take sportsbook promos with a pinch of salt.
All of the licensed sportsbooks in Missouri will have responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions to help you stay within your limits.
Outside of the sportsbooks, there are both state and national resources where you can seek free and confidential support:
- Missouri Gaming Commission
- National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG)
- 24/7 helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER
- Gamblers Anonymous
- Missouri Dept. of Mental Health
