With Missouri sports betting now live, Kansas City Chiefs fans from the Show Me state will have the chance to bet on their team when they host the Houston Texans this Sunday.

To mark launch week in Missouri, BetMGM is running a promotion featuring up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet on the platform on the Texans vs Chiefs loses.

To access the largest of the Missouri sportsbook promos, bettors must be a new customer, over the age of 21, physically located in Missouri and use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code INDEPENBET.

Sunday Night Football: Texans vs Chiefs Preview

The Houston Texans head to the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium with both teams desperate for a win.

Kansas City enter this matchup at 6-6, coming off a 31-28 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which saw their playoff chances drop to 47%.

Houston sits at 7-5 after their Week 13 win against the Indianapolis Colts, looking to stay in the AFC playoff race.

The Texans and Chiefs met last season in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, with the Chiefs coming out on top 23-14 on the back of a big game for Travis Kelce, who had 117 yards and a touchdown.

Here are our best bets for Sunday Night Football. You can use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code on any of our Texans vs Chiefs picks.

BetMGM Missouri Promo Facts

BetMGM Missouri Promo Facts Offer : Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first fixed-odds wager loses.

: Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first fixed-odds wager loses. Promo code : INDEPENBET

: INDEPENBET Minimum deposit : $10.

: $10. Minimum odds : Typically -200 or longer.

: Typically -200 or longer. Eligible bet : First fixed-odds wager only.

: First fixed-odds wager only. Bonus expiration : 7 days.

: 7 days. Eligibility: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the BetMGM Missouri Promo Works for SNF

Step 1: Visit the BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook using the links provided.

Step 2: Create a new account with the required personal details.

Step 3: Enter the BetMGM Missouri promo code INDEPENBET during registration.

Step 4: Deposit at least $10.

Step 5: Place your first fixed-odds wager on any market. Texans vs Chiefs moneyline, spread, total or player prop bets all qualify.

Step 6: If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

Step 7: Bonus bets must be used within 7 days and return winnings only.

Pros & Cons of BetMGM Bonus

To help any potential bettors decide what works best for them, we mapped out the key strengths and weaknesses of this offer from the BetMGM bonus code offer.

Pros Cons One of the highest-value launch bonuses in Missouri No bonus awarded if the first bet wins Protection on your very first wager Bonus bets expire after 7 days Ideal for NFL bettors Backed by MGM Resorts’ trusted nationwide brand

BetMGM Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

Promo code INDEPENBET required.

required. Minimum $10 deposit required.

First bet must be a fixed-odds wager.

Qualifying wager must meet minimum odds (typically -200 or longer).

If the bet wins, no bonus is paid.

If the bet loses, bonus bets equal to the stake (up to $1,500) are issued.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets expire after 7 days.

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should be treated as such. It is not a way of making money.

Gambling can be highly addictive, so it is important to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose and never chase losses.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.e

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

There are also state and national resources at your disposal if you feel you need to seek free and confidential support:

