The Kansas City Chiefs have a crucial engagement with the Houston Texans this weekend and there’s a special DraftKings Missouri promo available for the Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Chiefs are in action for the first time since Missouri sports betting was launched on December 1 with DraftKings one of the eight sportsbooks that went live in the Show-Me State.

They are running a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promo for Sunday Night Football and we’ve put together a guide on how to claim one of the largest Missouri sportsbook promos, along with some NFL betting picks for the Texans vs Chiefs.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts Bonus: $300 in bonus bets (typically 12 × $25 free bet tokens).

Qualifying bet: $5+ first wager on any market (Chiefs vs Texans game highly recommended).

Expiry: Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Payout: Stake not returned; winnings only.

Who qualifies: New customers, 21+, physically in Missouri.

Promo code: No DraftKings Missouri promo code required. Automatically applied when using one of our links.

How to Claim The DraftKings MO Promo

There is no promo code required to unlock the DraftKings welcome offer when you use a link on this page. Sign up before December 7, and your account will be fully set up and verified before kick-off at Arrowhead Stadium.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the DraftKings Missouri promo.

Step 1: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app (App Store or Google Play) or visit the website.

Step 2: Create an account with name, DOB, address, and last 4 digits of SSN.

Step 3: Complete identity verification and location check (must be in Missouri).

Step 4: Add deposit method (minimum $5 required).

Step 5: Make your first deposit ($5 minimum).

Step 6: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Chiefs vs Texans moneyline, spread, totals, or player props wager all qualify.

Step 7: Once your first bet settles, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account (usually within minutes).

Step 8: Use bonus bets within 7 days.

Sunday Night Football Preview: Texans vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans with both teams in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Chiefs saw their playoff chances drop to 47% after slipping to 6-6 on the year with the 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Houston are 7-5 after the win against divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 13.

Here are our best bets for Sunday Night Football. You can use your DraftKings Missouri bonus bets on any of our Texans vs Chiefs picks.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only, 21+, must be physically in Missouri; geolocation required.

Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or shorter.

No promo code required.

Bonus bets: non-withdrawable, expire in 7 days, winnings only.

Banking eligibility may affect promos; e-wallets are often eligible, but terms vary.

One account per person; multiple accounts will result in forfeiture.

DraftKings reserves the right to exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you do choose to participate in this offer and also bet on the NFL, remember to gamble responsibly.

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and not a way of making money. Gambling can be addictive, and it is very easy to lose control, which is why it is important to never wager more than you are comfortable losing.

All licensed US online sportsbooks will have tools available for you to use to help keep your gambling manageable and in control, such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions.

There are also statewide and national resources where you can seek out free and confidential support:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.