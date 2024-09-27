Betting sites offer so much choice for punters that it can get a little confusing as to which bets hold the potentially greater rewards, as well as the greater risk.

One of the simpler bet types to understand is a double bet, which essentially combines two bets into one for a higher payout if you win.

It is a simple strategy that is very popular due to the potential for a higher return than if you placed both bets separately. Below, we’ve broken down how a double bets work, what the benefits of them are and why they are simple to understand.

What is a double bet?

A double bet is simply a wager that involves placing a single bet on two different selections, whose odds are then combined to give a higher overall price.

Both legs must then win for the bet to succeed.

The good thing about a double is not only the potential of a bigger payout from pairing two bets, but that many betting sites let you pair up different sports to make up a double.

You can also use free bets to wager on doubles, offering you a potentially large payout with no risk.

How does a double bet work?

Punters need to choose two selections and then combine them to make one single bet. The odds of each selection are multiplied to determine the potential payout if both selections are successful.

For example, you select Horse A to win a race at Haydock Park and Horse B to win at Newmarket on a horse racing betting site. If both horses win their respective races, you’d win your double bet, but if just one of them loses so does your bet.

Once you’ve learnt how to bet on horses, you can experiment with each-way doubles. These are less risky as they allow for your selections to place (usually in the top three) as well as win to guarantee a payout.

They work in the same way with two each-way selections needed to place a double bet. Payouts for each-way bets come at a fraction of the original odds - either at 1/4 or 1/5 of the starting price - as they are more likely to succeed.

Benefits of double betting

One of the big advantages of double bets is their simplicity. Just pick two selections and combine them into one bet.

Not only are they easier to understand than other multiple bets but they are also easier to win with only two winners needed to succeed. Compared to an accumulator, which needs more winning legs, double bets are a less risky way to potentially earn a bigger payout.

That is one of the other big benefits of double bets. As the odds of both bets are combined into a single bet, the payout of a successful double bet is greater than if both bets were placed individually.

How to calculate a double bet

Understanding how to work out a double bet is fairly simple. You need to multiply the odds of the two selections chosen for the bet.

For example, the two selections in our horse racing double bet have respective odds of 3/1 and 4/1. To calculate the potential winnings, the fractional odds become decimals and those are multiplied together.

This means 3/1 becomes 4.00 and 4/1 becomes 5.00, which are then muliplied together (4x5) to create 20. The final step is to turn that back into a fraction which means removing one from 20 and placing it over one to leave you with odds of 19/1.

The calculation is the same regardless of the sport and it is the multiplication of the two decimal odds that give a double bet its potential for higher returns.

Of course, if maths isn’t your thing, you can always use a double bet calculator.

Double bets in different sports

Unlike some combination bets, double bets can be used across a wide variety of sports. Above is an example of a typical horse racing double bet you might make on betting apps, but it could just as easily have been an example of a double result bet on tennis, NFL, cricket, darts or football, such is the popularity in most sports.

You might be asking what is a double result bet in football, or any of the other sports. The result part of the phrase refers to the final outcome of the event.

For example, a double result bet is placed on Liverpool to beat Everton and Aston Villa to beat Manchester United. If Liverpool and Villa both win, the double bet is successful, but if one of them loses or draws their respective match then the double bet fails.

Double bets can also be used across multiple sports as long as the selections are different. So, you can place a double bet on a horse to win a race at Ascot and for Novak Djokovic to beat Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon for example.

Double bet strategy and tips

As with most bets, double betting comes down to risk versus rewards. As the returns are calculated by multiplying odds, the higher the odds on each selection the greater the potential payout and the higher the risk.

Picking favourites for both selections is a viable, but the payouts tend to be lower than backing outsiders. With double bets, there are fewer variables to consider than, say, an acca bet, which has multiple legs, so are popular with beginners.

Of course, you could have several double bets make up an accumulator. When placing a multiple, established and new betting sites give you the option to bet on the doubles as part of an accumulator.

So if you were placing an accumulator featuring four selections, you could also bet on the various combinations of doubles involved, which would add up to six in this case.

That way, if one leg of your acca didn’t win, you’d still guarantee a return thanks to the doubles part of the multiple. This strategy is popular with many punters even though it would cost more to place the bet.

Double bet example

Here’s a common example of a double bet you can find on football betting sites, including odds and potential returns:

You stake £5 on a double bet of Manchester United to beat Arsenal at 2/1 and Crystal Palace to beat Tottenham at 4/1.

The odds are turned into decimals (2/1 = 3.00, 4/1= 5.00) then multiplied together (3x5 = 15) before being switched back into fractional odds (15-1 = 14, which becomes 14/1).

If United and Palace both win, the £5 stake is multiplied by 14 for winnings of £70, plus the return of the stake which gives a potential payout of £75.

If either United or Palace lose or draw, the double bet is not successful and the punter loses £5.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Please gamble responsibly. Betting is not and has never been a way to make money. It is a form of entertainment so only bet what you can afford to lose.

Gambling can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget. Our recommended betting sites all have measures in place to support customers who require assistance.

There are several charities and healthcare providers should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues. The providers below offer guidance support and information.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.