Winter Olympic curling semi-final schedule and results after Team GB qualify
Team GB’s men have scraped into the semi-finals but the women agonisingly missed out at Milano-Cortina 2026
Great Britain’s men scraped into the curling semi-finals on Thursday to keep their medal hopes alive, but the women fell agonisingly short after the curling round robin stage at the Winter Olympics 2026.
GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team, but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal and play-off spot.
Bruce Mouat’s rink required help from elsewhere to seal a top-four spot, needing either Norway or Italy to lose their final match on Thursday morning. Italy obliged by losing 9-5 to unbeaten Switzerland, while Norway beat already-qualified Canada to seal the final qualifying spot, one place above GB.
Britain’s uphill task continues though as they face top qualifiers Switzerland in the semi-final from 6.35pm GMT on Thursday evening, where a win would guarantee at least silver – which they won in Beijing four years ago.
Team GB’s women however were narrowly edged out of the top four. Having snatched the most remarkable of 8-7 victories against the USA on Wednesday morning before thrashing Japan 9-3 in the evening and beating Italy 7-4 on Thursday, they needed Switzerland to beat the US to guarantee their progression.
But the Americans sealed a remarkable 7-6 victory in an extra end to condemn Britain to a group stage defeat.
Here’s the schedule, results and current standings:
Men’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Semi-final fixtures
All times GMT
19 February: Switzerland 5-8 Great Britain
19 February: Canada 5-4 Norway
Round robin results
11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain
12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden
13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy
14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain
15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain
15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland
16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway
17 February: Canada 9-5 Great Britain
18 February: USA 2-9 Great Britain
Top 4 advance to play-offs
Team
Pld
W
L
Switzerland (Q)
9
9
0
Canada (Q)
9
7
2
Norway (Q)
9
5
4
Great Britain (Q)
9
5
4
USA
9
4
5
Italy
9
4
5
Germany
9
4
5
Czech Republic
9
3
6
Sweden
9
2
7
China
9
2
7
Play-off round
February 19 - semi-finals
February 20 - bronze medal match
February 21 - gold medal game
Squad in full
Skip: Bruce Mouat
Third: Grant Hardie
Second: Bobby Lammie
Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.
Alternate: Kyle Waddell
Women’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Round robin results
12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain
13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea
14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada
15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden
16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain
16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
18 February: USA 7-8 Great Britain
18 February: Great Britain 9-3 Japan
19 February: Great Britain 7-4 Italy
Top 4 advance to play-offs
Team
Pld
W
L
Sweden (Q)
9
7
2
USA (Q)
9
6
3
Switzerland (Q)
9
6
3
Canada (Q)
9
6
3
South Korea
9
5
4
Great Britain
9
5
4
Denmark
9
4
5
Japan
9
2
7
Italy
9
2
7
China
9
2
7
Play-off round
February 20 - semi-finals
February 21 - bronze medal match
February 22 - gold medal game
Squad in full
Skip: Sophie Jackson
Third: Jennifer Dodds
Second: Sophie Sinclair
Fourth: Rebecca Morrison
Alternate: Fay Henderson
