Curling will kick off the 24th edition of the Winter Olympics in Beijing today, two days before the opening ceremony.

It will be the mixed doubles competition at the “Ice Cube” National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, with Canada’s mixed doubles champion John Morris linking up with Rachel Homan, who did not feature for the women’s team in 2018, looking to retain their gold medal as the favourites.

Great Britain are in action early too with a match against Sweden, and Team GB will feature reigning world champions Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, who took that world crown while representing their native Scotland.

Mouat will be gunning for gold in the men’s competition during the second week of the Games in one of GB’s best hopes of landing medals. “To actually be getting to the point where we’re seen as a really good medal opportunity, not only in the men’s game but also potentially in mixed doubles, it is just so exciting. I’m trying to keep my head out of the clouds,” he said.

