Winter Olympics live: Lindsey Vonn has ‘no regrets’ over competing despite broken leg from horror crash

Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash while competing with torn ACL in Olympics comeback

Lindesy Vonn issued an update on her condition from hospital after suffering a broken leg in Sunday’s downhill crash just nine days after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The crash has since been described as “a one in 1000” accident and senior Winter Olympics officals defended Vonn’s decision to compete.

Vonn was airlifted from the slopes and underwent surgery on her leg fracture and is in a “stable” condition, US officials confirmed. Late on Monday, the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram that she has “no regrets” about competing even though her “Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would”.

Vonn’s decision to race, and whether she should have been allowed to do so, has since been the subject of some debate. “This decision was really hers and her team's to take,” the International Olympic Committee’s sports director Pierre Ducrey said. “She made the decision and unfortunately it led to the injury.”

Since the two serious injuries suffered by Vonn in the space of a fortnight her father has said that he hopes it acts as “the end of her career”.

