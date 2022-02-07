Nuria Pau of Team Spain skis during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Getty Images)

In a shock exit, two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of giant slalom at Beijing Olympics.

Trying to become the first Alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds for the United States, the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run of the women’s giant slalom and skied out. This is also the first time since January 2018 that she failed to finish a GS race.

A total of nine medal events are on today, including another debut for mixed event- this time one in ski jumping as men and women compete together.

Meanwhile, Team Great Britain qualified for the semi-finals of the curling mixed doubles despite losing 6-2 to Norway in the penultimate fixture of the round robin stage. In the end, though, it didn’t matter as results elsewhere confirmed Team GB’s place in the last four.

The United States also won its first silver of the 2022 Olympics as Julia Marino bagged second place in the snowboarding slopestyle final. She was bested only by Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won a historic first Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand. There was further history made as Jakara Anthony won Australia its first gold medal in 12 years in the women’s moguls.

