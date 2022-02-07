Winter Olympics LIVE: Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom
A total of nine medal events are on today
In a shock exit, two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of giant slalom at Beijing Olympics.
Trying to become the first Alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds for the United States, the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run of the women’s giant slalom and skied out. This is also the first time since January 2018 that she failed to finish a GS race.
A total of nine medal events are on today, including another debut for mixed event- this time one in ski jumping as men and women compete together.
Meanwhile, Team Great Britain qualified for the semi-finals of the curling mixed doubles despite losing 6-2 to Norway in the penultimate fixture of the round robin stage. In the end, though, it didn’t matter as results elsewhere confirmed Team GB’s place in the last four.
The United States also won its first silver of the 2022 Olympics as Julia Marino bagged second place in the snowboarding slopestyle final. She was bested only by Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won a historic first Winter Olympics gold for New Zealand. There was further history made as Jakara Anthony won Australia its first gold medal in 12 years in the women’s moguls.
Follow the latest updates:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies