Winter Olympics LIVE: Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin’s shock exit as Russians win gold in figure skating
A total of nine medal events are on today
The Russian skating team kickstarted Monday with a gold in the women’s free skating, thanks to their 15-year-old star Kamila Valieva, who topped the scoreboard with 178.92 points.
Team USA secured a silver in the game, after Karen Chen out-scored China’s Zhu Yi, while Japan won the bronze.
In a shock exit, two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of giant slalom at Beijing Olympics.
Trying to become the first Alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds for the United States, the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run of the women’s giant slalom and skied out. This is also the first time since January 2018 that she failed to finish a GS race.
A total of nine medal events are on today, including another debut for mixed event- this time one in ski jumping as men and women compete together.
Meanwhile, Team Great Britain qualified for the semi-finals of the curling mixed doubles despite losing 6-2 to Norway in the penultimate fixture of the round robin stage. In the end, though, it didn’t matter as results elsewhere confirmed Team GB’s place in the last four.
Follow the latest updates:
American figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for Covid
US figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for Covid-19, US Figure Skating said in a statement.
“As part of yesterday’s regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive,” it said.
“Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status. If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short programme, which begins Tuesday.”
Chinese tennis player Peng denies making sexual assault accusations
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has denied she ever accused anyone of sexual assault, adding that she herself had deleted her social media post in November that had appeared to make such a claim.
The issue had gained global attention after three-time Olympian Peng appeared to allege on social media that Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice president had sexually assaulted her in past.
In an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe at a hotel in Beijing, Peng denied she had made such allegations.
“In the text we could see in Europe, you accused someone of sexual assault. What did you really write? We don’t understand,” asked the paper.
“Sexual assault? I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way,” said Peng, without elaborating, reported Reuters.
It's gold for ROC in women's free skating
The ROC skater Kamila Valieva earned gold for the team in the first medal event of the day, as she topped the scoreboard with 178.92 points.
With Karen Chen out-scoring China’s Zhu Yi, she guaranteed Team USA a silver, and Japan could not be overtaken for bronze as Kaori Sakamoto secured the second spot during the event earning 148.66 points
Sweden’s Hector leads after first women’s GS run
Sweden’s Sara Hector topped the first run of the women’s giant slalom completing the run in 57.56 seconds.
She was 0.30 ahead of Austria’s Katharina Truppe and 0.42 faster than Italian Federica Brignone who came third.
Qualifier scores of first Olympic freeski big air are in
The Winter Olympics had the first-ever qualifiers in freeski big air today with Canada’s Megan Oldham topping the scoreboard. In the three runs, Oldham earned a total of 171.25 points, thereby qualifying to the finals along with 11 others.
France’s Tess Ledeux scored 171 points, landing second on the scoreboard while Norway’s Sandra Eie was a distant third with 162 points.
Chock-Bates deliver a win for Team USA in free dance
As the countries entered the third and the final day of the figure skating event, team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates resumed Monday with the highest score in the free dance, delivering a win to their team while scoring their new personal best at 129.07.
They were followed by Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who scored 128.17 while, Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned the third spot with 124.39 points.
Surprise exit for defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from giant slalom at the Beijing Games after she missed a gate early in the first run.
Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski’s edge and fell on her side. Having arrived in China as one of the most-watched athletes in any sport at the Winter Olympics, this is the first time since January 2018, that the 26-year-old failed to finish a race.
Olympics Live: Defending champ Shiffrin out of giant slalom
Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Monday and been disqualified from the event
Defending champions Canada eliminated
The round-robin in mixed doubles curling comes to an end with the last four matches, before the semi-finals take place in the evening.
While Norway continued their winning streak, beating Switzerland by 5-6, Italy, who are already in the semi-finals also beat the defending champions Canada by 7-8, eliminating them from the event.
Team GB bounced back from their yesterday’s defeat against Norway beating Team USA 8-4 and the Czech Republic beat the hosts finishing the match 8-6.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies