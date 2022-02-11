Winter Olympics LIVE: Figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, faces doping ban as GB lose curling match to Korea
Seven gold medals up for grabs on day seven of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Britain’s men have suffered their first defeat in the curling round robin stage, losing 9-7 to defending gold medallists Team USA. Bruce Moaut’s men will have an opportunity to bounce back from the loss as they will be regrouping for their match against Norway later today. American snowboarding star Shaun White narrowly missed out on the podium, the three-time Olympic champion taking fourth spot in what he said was his final Games.
Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin, who returned to the slopes to compete in the super-G after dramatically failing to complete runs in both the giant slalom and slalom, earned ninth spot in the race. The three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist finished the race 0.79 seconds behind Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who takes the Olympic gold medal.
And Kamila Valieva’s Olympic dreams are hanging by a knife-edge as the bewildered teenager was pitched into a battle between the International Olympic Committee and Russia. Valieva, just 15, was meant to be the face of these Games but news that she had tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina, sent shockwaves through the Games though the case was complicated by a lack of details and her minor status. Follow the latest update below.
Muirhead reacts to GB curling defeat
Team GB’s women’s curling team were beaten 9-6 by South Korea this morning in a frustrating contest for the British outfit.
Analysing the game, Eve Muirhead told BBC Sport: “I would say we had control after the eighth end and if my last in the ninth curled another centimetre we were going to give up two, max and we had the hammer in the last.
“It’s frustrating and its annoying but that’s curling isn’t it? You win by inches and you lose by inches.
“We’ve got to learn from our mistakes out there today and come back tomorrow firing.”
Morning round-up
So if you are just joining us then welcome to this morning’s live coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The biggest headline from this morning is the confirmation of Russian Olympic Committee athlete Kamila Valieva’s failed drugs test from December.
Team GB’s men’s curling were beaten 9-7 by USA, but they will go again at 12:05pm GMT as they look to bounce back against Norway. Meanwhile, the women’s GB team have been beaten 9-6 by South Korea - their second defeat in three match-ups in the round robin format.
American snowboarder Shaun White finished his career with a fourth place finish in the half pipe as Japan’s Ayumu Hirano struck gold.
But in the women’s super-G skiing event Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin could only manage ninth.
South Korea beat Great Britain 9-6
A tit-for-tat end doesn’t offer GB the opportunity to pick up more than one point, and Britain concede the match without playing their final stone.
A tight match is lost, and that leaves their round-robin record at won one, lost two from three matches played. Still six matches to go and plenty of time to fight back into the semi-final places, but that was a disappointing result after such a dominant win over Sweden yesterday.
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 9-6 Great Britain (9th end)
So Britain need three points to force an extra end, and the first few stones are promising. Vicky Wright has a tricky chance to knock out two Korean stones and take total control of the house, but doesn’t quite hit her mark. Three stones remaining each and this well balanced...
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 9-6 Great Britain (9th end)
Beautifully played – that timeout was well used by Korea who knock out GB’s most central stone. Muirhead hits back by pushing out one Korean stone, but now GB are in trouble. The Koreans have one final throw of the dice and if they can clean out Britain’s central stone, they could pick up four or five points... it’s well played, and it’s four points! A huge moment and Korea just need to play defensively in the final end to clinch victory here.
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 5-6 Great Britain (9th end)
Korea are dominating this penultimate end, with control of the centre of the house. With two stones left they call a timeout to discuss strategy. This is a tense match and this is a crucial juncture with GB leading by a point...
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 5-6 Great Britain (8th end)
A huge mistake by Korea’s skip EunJung Kim who holds on too long before releasing the stone and crosses the hog line - a foul, essentially. A huge gift to GB who clinch two points to take the lead. Two ends remain.
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 5-4 Great Britain (7th end)
Perfect by Eve Muirhead! Her crucial final stone drops into the centre and picks up an important point to keep this match very alive. Three ends to go...
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 5-3 Great Britain (7th end)
Two stones left for both sides and it’s Korea who have the advantage with a stone close to the centre of the house, one that GB need to find a way to disrupt. An intriguing finish to this end and a key moment in the match...
Winter Olympics 2022: Women’s curling - South Korea 5-3 Great Britain (7th end)
Muirhead looking to make an aggressive move with time running out.
Dodds drags the stone down into the house, landing on the blue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies