Kamila Valieva faces an uncertain Olympic future (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Britain’s men have suffered their first defeat in the curling round robin stage, losing 9-7 to defending gold medallists Team USA. Bruce Moaut’s men will have an opportunity to bounce back from the loss as they will be regrouping for their match against Norway later today. American snowboarding star Shaun White narrowly missed out on the podium, the three-time Olympic champion taking fourth spot in what he said was his final Games.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin, who returned to the slopes to compete in the super-G after dramatically failing to complete runs in both the giant slalom and slalom, earned ninth spot in the race. The three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist finished the race 0.79 seconds behind Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who takes the Olympic gold medal.

And Kamila Valieva’s Olympic dreams are hanging by a knife-edge as the bewildered teenager was pitched into a battle between the International Olympic Committee and Russia. Valieva, just 15, was meant to be the face of these Games but news that she had tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina, sent shockwaves through the Games though the case was complicated by a lack of details and her minor status. Follow the latest update below.