Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB to face Denmark in curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob
Upto seven medals up for grabs on day nine of the Olympic Games
Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.
Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.
France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.
Follow the latest update below:
Freeski slopestyle qualifiers postponed to Monday due to snow
The women’s freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Games were postponed to Monday due to weather conditions, organisers said, as heavy snow led to poor visibility. The qualifying session will be rescheduled to 10 am local time on Monday, according to an online notice.
Steady snow had been falling on the course and organisers had earlier delayed the event by two hours on Sunday.
A total of 27 skiers were scheduled to participate in the qualifiers on Sunday, including home favourite Eileen Gu, who picked up the Big Air gold medal on Tuesday.
Valieva's entourage targeted by IOC as Valieva hearing looms
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to investigate the entourage of Kamila Valieva as the teenage Russian figure skater awaits her fate in a doping case at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.
A Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) hearing is scheduled to take place later on Sunday after the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and WADA appealed against the lifting of the 15-year-old’s provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).
Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug at her national championships last December but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.
Humphries leads after first day of monobob
Kaillie Humphries has a big lead in the first part of the monobob competition at the Beijing Olympics.Humphries is competing for the first time as an American citizen. It’s also the first time monobob, a one-woman bobsled, has been an Olympic event.T
he reigning world monobob champion finished two runs Sunday in 2 minutes, 9.10 seconds, giving her a massive lead of 1.04 seconds over second-place Christine de Bruin of Canada.
De Bruin’s time was 2 minutes and 10.14 seconds.
Laura Nolte of Germany was third in 2 minutes and 10.32 seconds, and three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. is right in the medal hunt — her time of 2 minutes 10.42 seconds putting her fourth.
Team GB beat China in curling
Team GB secured a narrow win against China in the round sobins session as they beat them 7-6. It is the third win for Team GB, which has so far lost only one match in the game.
Meanwhile, Canada beat world champion Team USA 10-5. Sweden, which is currently topping the chart maintained its record of so far being undefeated in the sport, as they beat Norway 6-4.
ROC won against Italy 10-7.
Welcome to The Independent’s Olympic live blog for 13 February, where we will provide the latest on all the events from the Beijing Games
