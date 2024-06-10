Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will finally bring its Vision Pro headset to more of the world.

The company made the announcement as it revealed the first major software update for VisionOS, the operating system that powers the headset.

The updates come a year after Apple released the headset during its Worldwide Developers Conference event, last year. It was first released in the US in February.

Now it will come to eight more countries, Apple said.

That international rollout will start in China, Japan and Singapore on 28 June. It will then come to Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK on 12 July.