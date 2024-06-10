Jump to content

Apple Vision Pro release date: Headset to be launched worldwide as new software revealed

Andrew Griffin
Monday 10 June 2024 18:52
Comments
(Getty Images)

Apple will finally bring its Vision Pro headset to more of the world.

The company made the announcement as it revealed the first major software update for VisionOS, the operating system that powers the headset.

The updates come a year after Apple released the headset during its Worldwide Developers Conference event, last year. It was first released in the US in February.

Now it will come to eight more countries, Apple said.

That international rollout will start in China, Japan and Singapore on 28 June. It will then come to Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK on 12 July.

Comments

