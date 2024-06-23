The Apple Vision Pro is finally coming to the UK. But what is it for?

A year ago, during its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple’s Tim Cook announced “one more thing”. He and his team had already introduced new features for iPhones, new Macs and many other new additions to its line-up. But here it was, as expected: the Apple Vision Pro.

Rumours had been flying around for years, and firmer reports had indicated much about the device for months in advance. As such, there were few surprises beyond the name, which had stayed largely secret. It was an augmented reality headset, it was very powerful and very expensive, and it was Apple’s next big product, though it wouldn’t be available for a while.

This February, it arrived, though only in the US. The first people got their chance to live with it. And despite some initial reports that more people than normal were returning their devices, the accuracy of which is unclear, it seemed a largely positive launch. Reviews were good, and at least some people were buying the headset, despite the high price tag.