Apple reveal augmented reality headset described as ‘most advanced device ever’

Apple has unveiled an augmented reality headset which it claims to be “the most advanced personal electronic device ever”.

Called Vision Pro, it is labelled as “mixed reality” as it combines “virtual reality” – in which the wearer is fully immersed in the digital world – with “augmented reality”, where digital images are overlaid onto the real world.

“Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we’ve ever seen,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The device, which resembles a pair of ski goggles, features a glass 23-million-pixel screen which covers the upper face and is controlled using the wearer’s eyes, hands and voice.