Bitcoin has crashed below $24,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020.

More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday morning.

It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.

While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has also announced that it is culling over 1,000 employees after previously rescinding job offers. The company made $800 million last year.