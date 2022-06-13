Crypto crash - latest: Bitcoin, ethereum and others plunge as market collapses again
Many major cryptocurrencies have fallen by up to a quarter of their value over the past day
Bitcoin has crashed below $24,000, reaching its lowest levels since the end of 2020.
More than $200 billion has been wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market on Monday morning.
It is the latest in a series of price crashes for the cryptocurrency, which has seen it drop more than 60 per cent in value over the last seven months.
Several leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced even heavier losses than bitcoin, falling by between 15-25 per cent over the past day.
While many crypto holders are liquidating their assets, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform.
“Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts,” the company said today.
Amid the liquidations, crypto lender Celsius told customers that they would be temporarily unable to withdraw funds from the platform. This has been seen before, with Binance stopping owners withdrawing when the TerraLuna cryptocurrency crashed.
“Now the clearest signal yet that cryptoassets such as bitcoin and ether are moving in lockstep with equities has flashed, as inflation worries have sent stocks and crypto tumbling. The reasons for this are varied, but much of it comes down to institutional holders, which calibrate their risk assets in similar ways, be they tech stocks or bitcoin.”
The market crash also coincided with a similar capitulation of tech stocks in recent days, leading analysts to speculate that the two are reacting in tandem to external market forces.
“[Cryptocurrencies] have in the past not moved in step with traditional assets such as equities, however in recent times the link between the two has grown ever closer,” Simon Peters, an analyst at the online trading platform eToro, wrote in a note on Monday.
There are a number of factors that have influenced this sell-off. In the United States and the United Kingdom, inflation is rising heavily and interest rates are likely to be increased to match.
The cryptocurrency market cap fell under $1 trillion on Monday for the first time since February 2021, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Coins crash as the market falls
Welcome to The Independent’s live tracking of the market crash. We start with one sobering fact: Not a single cryptocurrency in CoinMarketCap’s top 100 rankings saw any gains over the last day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies