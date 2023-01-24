✕ Close What is the Doomsday Clock and what does it tell us?

The world is closer to oblivion than ever before, according to experts.

The Doomsday Clock – intended as a way of tracking how much danger humanity finds itself in – received its annual adjustment on Tuesday.

It was moved to 90 seconds to midnight. That was closer to midnight than the existing time of 100 seconds to midnight, which was set in 2019 and has stayed the same since.

The time of 100 seconds to midnight was already closer to oblivion than the clock had ever been set before.

The time is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which has maintained it since 1947, amid fears over nuclear war. It has never been closer to midnight than it is now.