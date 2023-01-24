Doomsday clock – live: World to find out how close it is to oblivion as scientists announce 2023 time
The Doomsday Clock is about to receive its annual adjustment
What is the Doomsday Clock and what does it tell us?
The world is closer to oblivion than ever before, according to experts.
The Doomsday Clock – intended as a way of tracking how much danger humanity finds itself in – received its annual adjustment on Tuesday.
It was moved to 90 seconds to midnight. That was closer to midnight than the existing time of 100 seconds to midnight, which was set in 2019 and has stayed the same since.
The time of 100 seconds to midnight was already closer to oblivion than the clock had ever been set before.
The time is set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which has maintained it since 1947, amid fears over nuclear war. It has never been closer to midnight than it is now.
Bulletin publishes statement explaining its warnings
The full statement from the experts behind the clock has been published online. You can find it here.
That includes the shorter version, which links out to the specific statements on specific areas of concern, such as nuclear war and climate change.
World is in imminent danger: full story
Clock moves forward
The clock is now at 90 seconds to midnight. That’s 10 seconds closer than it has ever been before.
We had been at 100 seconds to midnight since 2019.
Ukraine war has led to major threat, Bulletin warns
Rachel Bronson, who heads up the Bulletin, is talking in depth about the threat from Ukraine. She notes that when the Bulletin announced last year that the clock was staying the same, it warned about Ukraine – and then the next month, Russia invaded.
It is releasing the statement in English, Russia and Ukrainian, in line with that threat, she says. It has never done that before.
Bulletin explains how it comes to its decision
The head of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is explaining that the clock weighs up the threat to humanity and compares it with the 75 years that it has been running.
It is a reflection of the threats to humanity, she says. But since humanity made those threats, they can reduce them, she notes.
Live stream begins with warnings about threats
The time hasn’t been announced. But the live stream has begun properly, with a series of warnings: about nuclear proliferation and increased tensions, about the climate, and the spread of technology.
Doomsday Clock announcement begins
The announcement of the new time has arrived. (You can see it below.) No update on the time yet: at the moment the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists are explaining why people watch this.
Watch announcement live
Will the clock change today?
The Doomsday Clock already stands at its most perilous time: 100 seconds to midnight, closer than ever before. It’s been that way for the last three years.
This time around, there’s an argument that it could get closer, given that since it was last updated there has been war in Ukraine and much else besides.
But the team behind it have also been resistant in recent years to moving it forward, presumably because there is little time left: it originally moved in minutes, but in recent times has had to switch to seconds, presumably because there is less than two minutes left before midnight.
And they might have cause for optimism. Though it’s not clear where they would find it.
What is the Doomsday Clock?
The clock is intended as a serious, scary metaphor that will alert people to the dangers they face. Historically, that has been nuclear war, but these days it’s also used as a measure of other threats, such as climate change and cyber attacks.
