The Doomsday Clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight, "largely" because of the war in Ukraine, scientists have announced.

This year, the Clock - a reflection of the world’s vulnerability to global catastrophe caused by manmade technologies - moved 10 seconds forward.

The Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists attributed the move to "the mounting dangers of the war in Ukraine."

Founded in 1945 by University of Chicago scientists, the clock uses midnight to represent "apocalypse."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.