What is the Doomsday Clock and what does it tell us?

How close are we to the end of humanity?

That matter seems up for debate every year when scientists determine the time on the Doomsday Clock.

Since its inception in 1947, the device has been designed to represent how close the world is to the threat of a global catastrophe.

In recent years, the Doomsday Clock has been set at 100 seconds to midnight - the symbolic hour of the apocalypse.

That time was set in 2020 and since then, there had been no change in 2021 or 2022.

However, that could all change this year.

