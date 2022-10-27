Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: ‘Chief Twit’ billionaire visits Twitter HQ with a sink
Musk has until Friday to close his deal with Twitter
Billionaire Elon Musk bizarrely arrived at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.
“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.
Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.
A court has given him until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.
Mr Musk, the world's richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.
He renewed his attempt to acquire the company earlier this month.
Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.
According to The Washington Post report, the billionaire had told prospective investors that he intends to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000 after the takeover.
How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover impacted its share price
A combination of inflation fears and increasing interest rates saw advertising spending on the social media platform plunge, causing Twitter’s stock price to fall from around $63 at the height of the bull market in November to under $33.
But unbeknownst to shareholders, one of Twitter’s most prominent and active users had been quietly buying up shares in the company for several months.
Elon Musk began accumulating Twitter stock in January, and by mid-March he had amassed a five per cent stake in the company.
Bevan Hurley explains how the billionaire’s dalliance with purchasing the platform caused its stock price to frequently fluctuate.
How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover impacted its share price
Billionaire’s six month dalliance with purchasing social media platform has caused its stock price yo-yo
Musk tells Twitter employees he will not cut 75 per cent of jobs
Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff when he acquires the company, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Tesla chief denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office yesterday.
According to a Washington Post report, the billionaire had told prospective investors that he intends to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000 after the takeover.
Mr Musk is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover.
Musk walks into Twitter HQ with a sink
Billionaire Elon Musk shared a video of him walking into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of the Friday deadline to close the $44bn purchase deal.
“Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!” Mr Musk wrote.
He also updated his Twitter bio to read “Chief Twit” and changed his location to “Twitter HQ”.
In the following tweet, Mr Musk wrote: “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Elon Musk’s Twitter deal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies