Liveupdated1671427942

Elon Musk news – live: Twitter CEO polls public to decide if he should step down

Billionaire’s post has attracted more than 11 million voters in just a few hours

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 19 December 2022 05:32
Comments

Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down

Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he will “abide by the results” when voting closes later today.

On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The poll had already attracted more than 11 million voters around halfway through the stipulated time period early on Monday morning.

It comes after a difficult honeymoon period for Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

Twitter then reversed the policy within hours, with Mr Musk tweeting that it was being “adjusted” to only suspending accounts “when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors”.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.

On Saturday, Mr Musk restored the accounts of journalists suspended from the platform whom he had accused of sharing private information on his whereabouts.

Recommended

1671426730

Musk promises to restore suspended journalist Twitter accounts

Elon Musk said on Saturday he would reinstate the accounts of several journalists suspended from the platform. He had accused them of sharing private information of his whereabouts.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Mr Musk tweeted after a majority of people on the platform responding to his survey voted to have the journalists’ accounts reinstated.

Vishwam Sankaran reports:

Elon Musk promises to restore suspended journalist Twitter accounts after poll

Musk says people who ‘doxxed’ him are endangering his life

Sravasti Dasgupta19 December 2022 05:12
1671425989

Elon Musk launches Twitter poll to decide if he should step down as CEO

Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter.

On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Read more:

Elon Musk launches Twitter poll to decide if he should step down as CEO

Poll attracts over 10 million voters, with several hours still to go before it closes

Sravasti Dasgupta19 December 2022 04:59
1671424793

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on all the latest regarding Twitter and Elon Musk’s changes to the platform.

Sravasti Dasgupta19 December 2022 04:39

