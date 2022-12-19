Elon Musk news – live: Twitter CEO polls public to decide if he should step down
Billionaire’s post has attracted more than 11 million voters in just a few hours
Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down
Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he will “abide by the results” when voting closes later today.
On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”
The poll had already attracted more than 11 million voters around halfway through the stipulated time period early on Monday morning.
It comes after a difficult honeymoon period for Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.
Twitter then reversed the policy within hours, with Mr Musk tweeting that it was being “adjusted” to only suspending accounts “when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors”.
“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.
On Saturday, Mr Musk restored the accounts of journalists suspended from the platform whom he had accused of sharing private information on his whereabouts.
Musk promises to restore suspended journalist Twitter accounts
Elon Musk said on Saturday he would reinstate the accounts of several journalists suspended from the platform. He had accused them of sharing private information of his whereabouts.
“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Mr Musk tweeted after a majority of people on the platform responding to his survey voted to have the journalists’ accounts reinstated.
Vishwam Sankaran reports:
Elon Musk promises to restore suspended journalist Twitter accounts after poll
Musk says people who ‘doxxed’ him are endangering his life
Elon Musk launches Twitter poll to decide if he should step down as CEO
Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter.
On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”
Read more:
Elon Musk launches Twitter poll to decide if he should step down as CEO
Poll attracts over 10 million voters, with several hours still to go before it closes
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on all the latest regarding Twitter and Elon Musk’s changes to the platform.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies