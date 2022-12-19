✕ Close Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he will “abide by the results” when voting closes later today.

On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The poll had already attracted more than 11 million voters around halfway through the stipulated time period early on Monday morning.

It comes after a difficult honeymoon period for Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

Twitter then reversed the policy within hours, with Mr Musk tweeting that it was being “adjusted” to only suspending accounts “when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors”.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.

On Saturday, Mr Musk restored the accounts of journalists suspended from the platform whom he had accused of sharing private information on his whereabouts.