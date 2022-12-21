Elon Musk Twitter news - latest: Police investigate ‘crazy stalker’ incident as Tesla stock drops sharply
More than 17 million users had their say on the Twitter poll, with a sizable majority voting the CEO and Tesla chief out
Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted for the first time since losing an online poll in which he asked users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter and told them he would “abide by the results”.
The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.
The Tesla chief last night responded “interesting” to a suggestion from Kim Dotcom, founder of the once popular file-sharing website Megaupload, that the results of the poll were skewed by fake accounts.
Another user suggested that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls”. Mr Musk responded by saying: “Good point. Twitter will make that change.” Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that allows users to buy a verification badge for their accounts.
His poll comes at he heels of the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.
Twitter then reversed the policy within hours. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.
Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit motorist during ‘crazy stalker’ incident
South Pasadena police department has confirmed it is investigating 13 December incident that Tesla billionaire tweeted about.
Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit motorist during ‘crazy stalker’ incident
South Pasadena police department has confirmed it is investigating 13 December incident
Twitter investor expects to make five times its money back
One of the biggest investors to join Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter says it expects to make up to five times its money back.
Aliya Capital Partners LLC, which invested $360m alongside the Tesla billionaire says it is confident he will be able to monetise the platform’s 229 million daily users that have “historically been under-monetized.”
“We believe Twitter will produce a return of 4-5x in just a few years, with comparably limited downside risk,” Aliya Chief Executive Ross Kestin said in a statement.
Elon Musk and Adam Schiff spar on twitter again
The billionaire asked the lawmaker from California if he had approved “hidden state censorship in direct violation of the Constitution of the United States.”
Mr Schiff was quick to turn the tables on Twitter’s owner.
“I don’t support censorship. Or hate speech. As the (outgoing) CEO of Twitter, how about you? Why not do more to stop slurs against Black people, LGBTQ+ people, Jewish people, and others? Do you commit to providing the public with actual answers and data, not just tweets?” he wrote.
Tesla share price continues 2022 fall
The price of Tesla shares fell a further 6 per cent on Tuesday after a string of brokerages cut their price targets for the electric vehicle-makers stock.
This came in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter and the chaos that has happened at the social media platform ever since.
Tesla’s share price hit $140.86 on Tuesday, a more than two-year low, reported Reuters.
Are Elon Musk’s Twitter antics damaging Tesla?
Tesla investors are reportedly fuming over what they see as a major distraction for Musk. The electric car maker is currently experiencing the biggest stock sell-off since going public 12 years ago (see chart below), and the CEO’s antics on Twitter are seen as a significant factor in this $600 billion slide.
We’ve heard from Antoine Argouges the founder of ethical investment group Tulipshare:
Elon Musk shares latest ‘Twitter Files’ claims
The chief Twit - at least for now - is back tweeting.
Ignoring the current speculation about who might replace him at the social media firm, Musk is instead back on his other favourite topic of recent days: The Twitter Files.
“Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public,” he wrote, while retweeting ‘Part 7’ of the Twitter Files.
“Other social media companies too,” he added, “not just Twitter.”
Elon Musk ‘actively searching’ for new Twitter CEO
Elon Musk is reportedly “actively searching” for a new CEO of Twitter, according to sources cited by CNBC.
There’s no word on who might be a potential successor, despite several figures putting their name forward - including the rapper Snoop Dogg and computer scientist Lex Fridman.
“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night.
Tesla stock experiencing worst sell-off since 2010
Shares of Tesla have taken a hammering since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, with some of the electric car maker’s major shareholders lamenting their CEO being distracted by Twitter.
Since their peak in November 2021, Tesla shares are down by more than 62 per cent. This is Tesla’s worst sell-off since the firm went public in 2010.
Musk addressed the stock drop last Friday, blaming the loss of $600 billion worth of value on forces outside of his control. “Tesla is executing better than ever!” he tweeted. “We don’t control the Federal Reserve. That is the real problem here.”
Musk appears to fuel notion that bots played part in Twitter poll defeat
Mr Musk on Monday night appeared to fuel a theory that bots were to blame for his defeat in the poll asking whether he should remain Twitter CEO.
Earlier on Monday, an account with the username Wall Street Silver quote-tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the poll on the question of reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump with the poll on the question of Mr Musk’s ongoing Twitter leadership.
The former poll had roughly 15m votes and 836,000 likes, while the later poll had nearly 15m votes and just 312,000 likes. This led Wall Street Silver to wonder “Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday?”
Mr Musk replied, “Interesting”. It is not clear why there would be any relationship between voting in a poll on Twitter and liking a tweet, two different actions that do not seem to have any direct relationship.
Musk says 'there is no successor'
Even if Elon Musk steps down as the head of Twitter, picking out a successor may not be so simple.
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” he tweeted overnight. “There is no successor.”
One of those stepping forward to offer their services is Lex Fridman, an AI researcher, computer scientist and popular podcast host.
“Let me run Twitter for a bit,” he tweeted to Musk. “No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful.”
Musk replied: “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies