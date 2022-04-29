Elon Musk’s $44 billion mega deal to buy Twitter has thrown the spotlight on the finances of the world’s richest man (AP/PA)

Elon Musk has sold nearly $5 billion worth of Tesla stock, which could be used to finance his takeover of Twitter.

Mr Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private before the end of October.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Mr Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Mr Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

Changes could include a new CEO, worker layoffs and even monetising tweets by charging publishers to embed them, according to some reports.

You can follow all the latest news and developments right here.