Elon Musk news - latest: Twitter reveals results days after takeover announced

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey hails purchase as solution to all its problems

Anthony Cuthbertson,Adam Smith,Graeme Massie,Vishwam Sankaran
Friday 29 April 2022 09:13
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump’s Truth Social app as he accused Twitter, which has just agreed to buy for $44bn, of censorship.

The Tesla boss, whose takeover of the San Francisco-based platform was announced earlier this week, took to Twitter to compare it to to the former president’s own social media company.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Should be called Trumpet instead!”

]Musk will pay $54.20 cash per share for the San Francisco-based company, which will now be taken private after days of intense negotiations between the entrepreneur and the platform’s board.

The board announced it had reached a deal with Musk on Monday, and that it represented a 38 per cent premium from Twitter’s closing price on 1 April, the day before the world’s richest person made his move for the company by announcing his nine per cent stake.

Musk will likely make some significant changes to the social media platform, having made several hints in recent months about what his intentions are. It comes after Musk’s friend Dorsey stepped down as CEO and Parag Agrawal took over.

1651204909

Twitter revenue reaches $1.2bn and daily users increase to 229m amid Elon Musk takeover

ICYMI: Twitter’s revenue reached $1.2bn and daily users increased to 229 million amid Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company.

On Thursday, Twitter posted its quarterly earnings – $513m – days after the company agreed to be sold to the billionaire.

In the three months to March of this year, revenue rose 16 per cent, reaching $1.2bn, compared to the same period last year.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Twitter revenue and daily users increase amid Elon Musk takeover

Users increase by about 14 million compared to previous quarter, social media company announces

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 05:01
1651201309

Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola, putting ‘cocaine’ back in the popular drink

ICYMI: Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk is famous for peppering his highly active account on the platform with lighthearted jests alongside posts sharing serious stock acquisitions.

Now the billionaire entrepreneur, in the wake of agreeing to buy Twitter for $44bn, has stirred up his followers by posting a tweet that has led many to draw a blank: is he seriously considering buying Coca-Cola or just trolling his more than 80 million followers?

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 04:01
1651197829

US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite fears over GDP figures

Wall Street saw technology and growth stocks surge on Thursday after strong earnings from Facebook’s parent company Meta allayed concerns the US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2022.

As of 3pm, the markets were enjoying their best day since May 2020, with all three major indexes enjoying a sustained boost.

Bevan Hurley has the details.

US market surges on news of Facebook parent Meta’s results despite recession fears

Major indexes clawed back some of the stinging losses from tech sell-off on Thursday

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 03:03
1651194949

Trump finally posts on his Truth Social platform – reviving one of his most famous phrases

The silence was never going to last.

Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year, after an uncharacteristic monthslong quiet from the usually voluable former president.

Josh Marcus has the story.

Trump finally posts on Truth Social app – reviving one of his most famous phrases

Former president hadn’t posted on own app in months

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 02:15
1651191289

Musk tweets meme on political change

ICYMI: The prospective new owner of Twitter posted a cartoon meme that appears to indicate his belief that it is actually the left-wing of American politics that has moved to the extreme since 2008, and not the right-wing.

The stick-figure cartoon suggests that people with centrist views in 2008, labelled “me” in the cartoon, are now to the right because of this change.

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 01:14
1651190629

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to meet with Elon Musk to discuss Twitter bans

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she hoped that she could meet with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk amid news that he has acquired Twitter.

The right-wing congresswoman from Georgia made the remarks during a news conference in front of the Capitol when introducing legislation that would abolish Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says that service providers cannot be treated as a publisher or or speaker of information provided by another provider.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to meet with Elon Musk

Comes amid news the Tesla titan will acquire platform for $44bn

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 01:03
1651188529

Self-proclaimed ‘socialist’ to ‘red pill’ anti-lockdown crusader: What are Elon Musk’s politics?

ICYMI: The Tesla and SpaceX tycoon has donated to both parties and attacked everyone from Joe Biden through Donald Trump to trade unions and ‘pronouns’, but underneath it all there is a consistent ideology, writes Io Dodds.

What are Elon Musk’s political beliefs?

Is Elon Musk Republican or Democrat?

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 00:28
1651186969

Twitter: Will Elon Musk actually buy social media platform for $44bn?

Elon Musk has become the world’s richest person, and one of the business world’s most polarising figures on the back of the staggering commercial success of Tesla and engineering brilliance of SpaceX.

And with his $44bn offer for Twitter having been accepted by the social media’s platform’s board, Mr Musk will presumably add a third CEO role to his collection.

More details below.

Will Elon Musk actually buy Twitter for $44bn?

Tesla boss has already been accused of ‘bullying’ staff at platform in tweets

Graeme Massie29 April 2022 00:02
1651163408

Tumblr gets new users as people leave Twitter

Matt Mullenwag, the founder of Automattic, which owns Tumblr, tweeted that Tumblr saw a 19% bump in new user registration in the wake of the news that Elon Musk was buying out the company

Adam Smith28 April 2022 17:30
1651158463

Twitter has been miscounting its users

Twitter has also been overstating the number of daily users on its service for the past, overcounting by up to 1.9 million users each quarter, in news that broke following its quaterly earnings.

The error was due to Twitter counting multiple accounts as active when they were all owned by one user - even if they were not in use.

Adam Smith28 April 2022 16:07

