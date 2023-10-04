For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple is preparing an urgent software update in an effort to prevent its latest iPhone 15 from overheating, according to reports.

Shortly after the launch of the iPhone 15 last month, owners began complaining that the smartphone becomes “too hot to touch” while performing certain tasks.

The issue, dubbed ‘heatgate’ by some users, is related to a software bug tied to Instagram and other popular apps like Uber and the racing game Asphalt 9, according to Apple.

The US tech giant said in a statement earlier this week that it had “identified a few conditions which can cause iPhones to run warmer than expected”, adding that it was “working with app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out”.

Apple is now preparing to release a software update of its own to address the issue, according to MacRumours, with internal testing already underway.

No official details about when the iOS 17.0.3 update might be released, but it is understood that it could be available as early as this week. Apple did not respond to a request for further information from The Independent.

Meta released its own update for Instagram on Wednesday in an effort to prevent the app from overloading Apple’s A17 Pro chip.

Users have recorded Apple’s flagship phone reaching temperatures as high as 47 C while gaming.

Ian Zelbo, a reporter for 9to5Mac, wrote on X/Twitter that he experienced the problem while using the iPhone 15’s fast charging feature.

“My iPhone 15 Pro Max is almost too hot to touch while fast charging right now,” he wrote.

“I thought people were overexaggerating but no this isn’t great. Interestingly, if I’m holding it, the left side rail and a little of the back on the left side is what is the hottest by far... lines up perfectly with the logic board.”

An Apple iPhone 15 at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on 22 September, 2023 (Getty Images)

Apple dismissed theories that the overheating issue was caused by the device’s new titanium casing, or the change in charging adapter to USB-C for the first time with an iPhone.

The company also warned that new iPhones “may feel warmer” during the first few days after setting them up due to increased background activity, though this is typical of all new smartphones.