Microsoft IT outage live: Millions of devices affected by CrowdStrike failure as recovery to ‘take weeks’
Microsoft says 8.5m devices were hit by botched CrowdStrike software update on Friday
Millions of Windows devices were affected by the global IT outage caused by CrowdStrike’s update, according to Microsoft.
The company said 8.5million devices - less than 1 per cent of Windows machines - were hit by the glitch which caused chaos around the world on Friday.
It comes as IT experts warn it could take weeks for global tech infrastructure to fully recover after the botched software update brought down systems worldwide.
Adam Leon Smith of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, said: “In some cases, the fix may be applied very quickly. But if computers have reacted in a way that means they’re getting into blue screens, that could take days and weeks.”
The massive disruption to Microsoft systems has included flight delays and cancellations, as well as impacting hospitals, banks, supermarkets and millions of businesses.
Close to 7,000 flights were cancelled globally on Friday – equating to 6.2 per cent of all scheduled flights, according to Aviation analytics firm Cirium.
NHS warns of continued disruption to GP services next week from global IT outage
A flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike knocked many offline around the world on Friday.
Third of England’s pharmacy drug supplies hit by global IT outage, officials say
A global IT outage hit one-third of drug deliveries to pharmacies in England as chaos impacted thousands of GP practices and hospitals across the country declared critical incidents.
GPs, pharmacies and NHS 111 services across the country suffered major disruption on Friday after an update from CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company crashed Microsoft Windows systems.
The IT bug hit EMIS which is used by around 60 per cent of GP practices - 3,700- to access patient records, book appointments and issue prescriptions.
Multiple hospitals across the country have declared critical incidents following IT outage which hit 3,700 GP practices
Mass IT outage shows how exposed services are, says expert
A widespread IT outage affecting sectors from the NHS to transport and banking to media has been described as an unprecedented sign of how exposed services are with a potential overreliance on certain operating systems.
The major disruption could prompt a rethink on whether the most resilient operating systems are being used and whether it is “lazy” to stick with what we know, according to cybersecurity expert Dr Harjinder Lallie.
The associate professor at the University of Warwick described the situation as an IT “catastrophe”.
The incident has affected trains, planes, the NHS and media organisations.
IT outage impacts two-thirds of GP practices in Northern Ireland
The outage has hit industries across the world.
Global IT outage: What happened and when will it be fixed?
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike confirmed an update had affected customers using Microsoft Windows around the world
Millions could face delay in getting paid as global IT outage hits payroll software
Workers globally may not be paid on time due to a major IT outage causing chaos around the world, payroll businesses have warned.
The IT outage has resulted in queues and delays at airports, disruption to GP services and payment failures in some shops.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike is “actively working” to fix a “defect” in an update for Microsoft Windows users which sparked the outage.
Millions could face delay in getting paid as global IT outage hits payroll software
The IT outage has resulted in queues and delays at airports, disruption to GP services and payment failures in some shops
Thousands of passengers face fresh flight cancellations and delays in aftermath of global IT outage
Passenger receives handwritten boarding pass during Microsoft outage
‘Sometimes, the old-school way is still the best way when technology lets us down’
Bombay Bicycle Club reschedule festival date they missed due to global IT outage
Indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club have announced the rescheduled date of a music festival performance they missed due to the global IT outage.
The British group, comprised of Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram and Ed Nash, were due to play Poolbar Festival in the Austrian town of Feldkirch on Friday but missed it due to a cancelled flight.
In a post to Instagram on Friday evening they said: “Unfortunately our flights to get to tonight’s Poolbar Festival show were cancelled because of the IT outage.
A flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike knocked many offline around the world on Friday.
Who is CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz?
A worldwide tech glitch was caused by a software update sent out by cyber security company CrowdStrike
