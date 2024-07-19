✕ Close World comes to a halt as Microsoft affects millions including Sky News

A worldwide Windows glitch has taken much of the world’s infrastructure offline.

Flights are grounded and TV channels including Sky News have been taken off air.

Everything from banks and payment companies to airlines and train companies said that they would see delays and technical issues.

Microsoft 365 said that it was investigating the problem and “continue to take mitigation actions”.

Follow live for all the latest on the outage.