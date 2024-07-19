Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1721376260

Microsoft outage latest - Flights grounded as internet and Sky News down amid worldwide Windows glitch

Andrew Griffin
Friday 19 July 2024 09:04
World comes to a halt as Microsoft affects millions including Sky News

A worldwide Windows glitch has taken much of the world’s infrastructure offline.

Flights are grounded and TV channels including Sky News have been taken off air.

Everything from banks and payment companies to airlines and train companies said that they would see delays and technical issues.

Microsoft 365 said that it was investigating the problem and “continue to take mitigation actions”.

Follow live for all the latest on the outage.

1721375690

Delta, United and American airlines flights are grounded

The US Federal Aviation Administration’s live data shows that as of this morning all Delta, United and American have stopped. It says there is a “communication issue”, though it is not clear whether it is linked to the same problems.

Andrew Griffin19 July 2024 08:54
1721375350

RyanAir advises travellers to arrive early

In a tweet, the airline says it is experiencing issues because of a “global third party IT outage”. It advises people arrive “at least 3 hours before” their flight.

“We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a Global 3rd party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure time.

“If you’re due to travel today and have not already checked-in for your flight, you can do so at the airport. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this Global 3rd party IT outage.”

Andrew Griffin19 July 2024 08:49
1721375032

Complicated workaround found for problem

The issue appears to relate to a problem update from cyber security company CrowdStrike. Its representatives say that it has been rolled back – but that will not fix those computers that have already been affected.

It can seemingly be sorted by deleting the file and restarting the computer. You can find full instructions to do so on Reddit.

It is slightly complicated, however. It also needs administrators to have access to the computer, which might not be easy if the computers are being used remotely – such as in an airline or TV station.

Andrew Griffin19 July 2024 08:43
1721374601

Microsoft 365 says it is is 'investigating’

 Microsoft 365 say they are investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access apps and services.

“Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions,” they said on X this morning.

“We still expect that users will continue to see gradual relief as we continue to mitigate the issue.”

It comes amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks.

Andrew Griffin19 July 2024 08:36
1721374345

Hello and welcome...

... to The Independent’s live coverage of a major Microsoft outage taking much of the world’s infrastructure offline.

Andrew Griffin19 July 2024 08:32

