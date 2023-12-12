Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is back for most users after thousands across the world, including in the US and UK, experienced an outage of the streaming platform on Monday.

Error reports from users began emerging on Monday evening, beginning to spike around 5:52 pm ET.

Reports reached a peak of about 17,000 reports at about 6:22 pm ET, according to the Outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The reports were from users tuning in to the platform via devices such as Roku smart TVs, Sony PlayStation, and Xbox from cities across the globe, including the US and the UK.

Images shared by users on social media suggest the app was getting stuck in a loop, checking users’ network connection, and verifying their broadband connection speed.

Without revealing much details, Netflix told Reuters in an email statement that it was facing “unexpected technical issues” for some users.

The streaming giant appears to have resolved the issue, updating its status page to a green checkmark suggesting the service is back up and working.

“We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service,” the Netflix status page notes, acknowledging that in rare instances it does experience a service outage.

Earlier this year the platform’s livestream of a special reunion episode of the hit dating show Love Is Blind was full of drama starting one hour late.

When viewers tuned into Netflix at the slotted time of the special show, they were met with a loading screen playing lo-fi music with the words, “We’re having trouble playing this title right now”.

Fans had to wait a whole hour for the reunion to begin.

When the show finally began – about 75 minutes late for some users – it was revealed the special episode was no longer live.

Netflix apologised “to everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon” for the technical snag.

The streaming giant later noted that the technical issue was inadvertently introduced when its engineering team tried to make some changes to improve the streaming platform’s performance.