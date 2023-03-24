Jump to content

Liveupdated1679640799

TikTok ban – live: CEO Shou Chew says social media apps should be banned from government devices

TikTok is facing a complete ban in the US over fears that China is using the app as a covert tool for spying and spreading propaganda

Anthony Cuthbertson,Graeme Massie
Friday 24 March 2023 06:53
Comments

TikTok CEO Shou Chew says that no government devices should have social media apps on them.

“I disagree with that characterisation. I think the government devices should have no social media apps to be honest, not just targeted at us,” he told Rep John Joyce, from Pennsylvania during his testimony before Congress on Thursday.

TikTok is facing a complete ban in the US over fears that China is using the app as a covert tool for spying and spreading propaganda.

Mr Chew testified before Congress, with members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee raising their concerns about how much access the Chinese government has to user data, as well as how much influence the Chinese Communist Party has over it.

TikTok has consistently denied such allegations, though this has not stopped the US and other countries from banning the app from government and military-issued devices.

Some countries like India have even issued a nationwide ban of TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps as a result of national security worries.

With more than 150 million TikTok users in the US, many will be following Thursday’s proceedings closely to see if Biden’s administration follows India by banning TikTok.

You can follow all the latest news and updates in our live coverage here.

1679640799

‘Has ByteDance spied on Americans at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party?’

Rep Neal Dunn, Republican of Florida, asked CEO Shou Chew whether TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has ever spied on American citizens at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party.

“No,” Mr Chew said, which set off a tense exchange with the congressman. Mr Chew concluded by saying the lawmaker did not offer him a chance to respond to his multiple quesetions.

Graeme Massie24 March 2023 06:53
1679634071

TikTok ban latest: Member of Congress describes TikTok as a ‘weapon'

You can watch the clip of Chair Rodgers describing TikTok as a weapon here:

Chair Rodgers claims ‘TikTok is a weapon'
Graeme Massie24 March 2023 05:01
1679630591

TikTok ban latest: ‘TikTok is a weapon'

Chair Rodgers brings up Shou Chew’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party, having worked as the chief financial officer of the Chinese version of TikTok before taking up his current role.

Both companies are owned by ByteDance, with high-level figures within the parent company having ties to the Chinese state.

“TikTok is a weapon,” Chair Rodgers says.

Graeme Massie24 March 2023 04:03
1679627280

How would a TikTok ban in the US actually work?

The Biden administration is currently in the proces of trying to pass the RESTRICT ACT, which lawyers say would allow the US government to circumvent speech protections embedded in existing law.

But how would a nationwide TikTok ban actually be implemented?

US officials are yet to give any firm details about how a total ban in the US would actually be implemented, but it would likely involve Apple and Google removing it from their app stores and internet service providers blocking access to the site.

There are always ways around such bans – most likely any VPN would be able to circumvent any restrictions – but when the same thing happened in India, most users just moved to copycat short-form content set up by the likes of YouTube and Facebook.

Graeme Massie24 March 2023 03:08
1679623511

Who is TikTok CEO Shou Chew

TikTok CEO Shou Chew doesn’t have long to wait before he appears before Congress at 10am local time (2pm GMT) today.

He has already posted a TikTok asking US users what they want their elected representatives to know about “what you love” about TikTok.

“I’ll be testifying before Congress this week to share all that we’re doing to protect Americans using the app and deliver on our mission to inspire creativity and to bring joy,” he said in the post published to TikTok’s main account.

His own account has been remarkably quiet considering he’s the boss of the app, having posted less than a couple of dozen times in its history. His low profile is in keeping with his public persona, which he has managed to keep extremely private compared to the heads of other tech giants.

There’s only six sentences on his Wikipedia page, but if you want to find out more you can read this:

How a Facebook intern became the boss of TikTok

Despite his being head of the world’s most popular app, the enigmatic CEO’s Wikipedia page is just six sentences long

Graeme Massie24 March 2023 02:05
1679619720

TikTok ban: Charting the app’s controversial rise to the top

TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world last year, beating its closest rival by more than 100 million downloads.

( )

This comes despite a complete ban of TikTok being imposed in India in 2020, where close to 200 million people used the app. Other countries have also imposed bans and partial bans, including Europe and US, as this map shows:

( )

You can see all the charts and read the full story of TikTok’s controversial rise to the top here:

Charting the controversial rise of the world’s most popular app

Nearly 200 million Indian users have already been banned, but the app keeps growing

Graeme Massie24 March 2023 01:02
1679616251

TikTok ban latest: CEO says app provides ‘unprecedented transparency'

Shou Chew claims TikTok is going further than any other major social media app to protect the data of its users.

The centerpiece of our work is called Project Texas. Project Texas is an unprecedented initiative dedicated to safeguarding both U.S. user data and U.S. national security interests. This initiative addresses key issues of corporate governance, content recommendation and moderation, data security, and system access. It is a comprehensive package of measures with layers of independent oversight to protect against backdoors into TikTok that could be used to manipulate the platform or access U.S. user protected data. Project Texas puts the concepts of transparency and accountability into action by addressing national security concerns head-on with concrete, measurable solutions. Project Texas is designed to introduce layers of transparency and vetting that are commonly used for defense contractors but are unheard of for consumer platforms.

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO
Graeme Massie24 March 2023 00:04
1679612711

TikTok ban latest: Boss declines to guarantee that China cannot decide what shows in app

During questioning from Chair Rodgers, the TikTok CEO failed to confirm “100 per cent” that the Chinese Communist Party would not be able to influence parts of the app.

You can read the full story from The Independent’s Andrew Griffin here:

TikTok boss declines to guarantee that China is not deciding what shows inside app

US politicians accuse app of being a ‘weapon’

Graeme Massie23 March 2023 23:05
1679608991

TikTok ban latest: UK parliament blocks app

While the US mulls a nationwide TikTok ban, the UK has announced that the app will be blocked from “all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network”, pointing to concerns about security.

“Cyber security is a top priority for Parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents,” a spokesperson said.

“Following the Government’s decision to ban TikTok from Government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network.”

You can read the full story from Andrew Griffin here:

TikTok banned from more devices amid alarm over security

Blocks announced during hearings in US Congress over potential total ban on app

Graeme Massie23 March 2023 22:03
1679605260

How can TikTok avoid a ban?

The US government is reportedly demanding that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance sells its US business in order to avoid a complete ban.

If not, a bill that the Biden administration is currently trying to pass would allow the secretary of Commerce to prevent any foreign companies operating in the US if they are deemed to pose a threat to national security.

“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” TikTok CEO Shou Chew will say during his testimony on Thursday.

His pre-submitted written statement claims: “TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, US user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honour such a request if one were ever made.”

He will also defend TikTok’s handling of US user data by detailing the $1.5 billion ‘Project Texas’. The process involves hosting and routing all US data through the Oracle Cloud.

Graeme Massie23 March 2023 21:01

