TikTok ban – live: CEO Shou Chew says social media apps should be banned from government devices
TikTok is facing a complete ban in the US over fears that China is using the app as a covert tool for spying and spreading propaganda
TikTok CEO Shou Chew says that no government devices should have social media apps on them.
“I disagree with that characterisation. I think the government devices should have no social media apps to be honest, not just targeted at us,” he told Rep John Joyce, from Pennsylvania during his testimony before Congress on Thursday.
Mr Chew testified before Congress, with members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee raising their concerns about how much access the Chinese government has to user data, as well as how much influence the Chinese Communist Party has over it.
TikTok has consistently denied such allegations, though this has not stopped the US and other countries from banning the app from government and military-issued devices.
Some countries like India have even issued a nationwide ban of TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps as a result of national security worries.
With more than 150 million TikTok users in the US, many will be following Thursday’s proceedings closely to see if Biden’s administration follows India by banning TikTok.
‘Has ByteDance spied on Americans at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party?’
Rep Neal Dunn, Republican of Florida, asked CEO Shou Chew whether TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has ever spied on American citizens at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party.
“No,” Mr Chew said, which set off a tense exchange with the congressman. Mr Chew concluded by saying the lawmaker did not offer him a chance to respond to his multiple quesetions.
TikTok ban latest: Member of Congress describes TikTok as a ‘weapon'
You can watch the clip of Chair Rodgers describing TikTok as a weapon here:
Chair Rodgers brings up Shou Chew’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party, having worked as the chief financial officer of the Chinese version of TikTok before taking up his current role.
Both companies are owned by ByteDance, with high-level figures within the parent company having ties to the Chinese state.
“TikTok is a weapon,” Chair Rodgers says.
How would a TikTok ban in the US actually work?
The Biden administration is currently in the proces of trying to pass the RESTRICT ACT, which lawyers say would allow the US government to circumvent speech protections embedded in existing law.
But how would a nationwide TikTok ban actually be implemented?
US officials are yet to give any firm details about how a total ban in the US would actually be implemented, but it would likely involve Apple and Google removing it from their app stores and internet service providers blocking access to the site.
There are always ways around such bans – most likely any VPN would be able to circumvent any restrictions – but when the same thing happened in India, most users just moved to copycat short-form content set up by the likes of YouTube and Facebook.
Who is TikTok CEO Shou Chew
TikTok CEO Shou Chew doesn’t have long to wait before he appears before Congress at 10am local time (2pm GMT) today.
He has already posted a TikTok asking US users what they want their elected representatives to know about “what you love” about TikTok.
“I’ll be testifying before Congress this week to share all that we’re doing to protect Americans using the app and deliver on our mission to inspire creativity and to bring joy,” he said in the post published to TikTok’s main account.
His own account has been remarkably quiet considering he’s the boss of the app, having posted less than a couple of dozen times in its history. His low profile is in keeping with his public persona, which he has managed to keep extremely private compared to the heads of other tech giants.
There’s only six sentences on his Wikipedia page, but if you want to find out more you can read this:
TikTok ban: Charting the app’s controversial rise to the top
TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world last year, beating its closest rival by more than 100 million downloads.
This comes despite a complete ban of TikTok being imposed in India in 2020, where close to 200 million people used the app. Other countries have also imposed bans and partial bans, including Europe and US, as this map shows:
TikTok ban latest: CEO says app provides ‘unprecedented transparency'
Shou Chew claims TikTok is going further than any other major social media app to protect the data of its users.
TikTok ban latest: Boss declines to guarantee that China cannot decide what shows in app
During questioning from Chair Rodgers, the TikTok CEO failed to confirm “100 per cent” that the Chinese Communist Party would not be able to influence parts of the app.
TikTok ban latest: UK parliament blocks app
While the US mulls a nationwide TikTok ban, the UK has announced that the app will be blocked from “all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network”, pointing to concerns about security.
“Cyber security is a top priority for Parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents,” a spokesperson said.
“Following the Government’s decision to ban TikTok from Government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network.”
How can TikTok avoid a ban?
The US government is reportedly demanding that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance sells its US business in order to avoid a complete ban.
If not, a bill that the Biden administration is currently trying to pass would allow the secretary of Commerce to prevent any foreign companies operating in the US if they are deemed to pose a threat to national security.
“Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” TikTok CEO Shou Chew will say during his testimony on Thursday.
His pre-submitted written statement claims: “TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, US user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honour such a request if one were ever made.”
He will also defend TikTok’s handling of US user data by detailing the $1.5 billion ‘Project Texas’. The process involves hosting and routing all US data through the Oracle Cloud.
