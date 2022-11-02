‘Catturd’ Twitter account highlighted by Elon Musk turns on Tesla billionaire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The right-wing “Catturd” Twitter account that Elon Musk pledged to spend his first day of owning the company helping has turned on the Tesla billionaire.

One day after closing his $44bn purchase of the social media platform, Mr Musk promised to look into the pro-Trump account’s claims they had been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” by the previous regime.

The user initially welcomed Mr Musk’s announcement he was “digging into” the situation, which they said had gained the account thousands of new followers and removed the search ban.

But now it appears they have serious doubts about the way Mr Musk plans on running the platform, including the introduction of a new moderation council.

Mr Musk has said that any de-platformed accounts, including the likes of Donald Trump, will have to go through the council before being reinstated.

And he has said that Mr Trump and others will not be reinstated before the 8 November midterm elections.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on [the] platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday.”

The Catturd account tweeted that they were unhappy with the situation.

I admit when I'm wrong and I was 100% wrong about @elonmusk changing Twitter.



The new Twitter moderation council is just a bunch of far left fanatic groups who were never targeted here.



No average Joes, no real Conservatives, no one to represent the PEOPLE ACTUALLY TARGETED! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 2, 2022

“I admit when I’m wrong and I was 100% wrong about (Elon Musk) changing Twitter,” the account tweeted.

“The new Twitter moderation council is just a bunch of far left fanatic groups who were never targeted here. No average Joes, no real Conservatives, no one to represent the PEOPLE ACTUALLY TARGETED!”